TURKEY CHEESE BALLS (recipe by Lisa Pritchard Mayfield) No ordinary cheese ball, this delicious appetizer morphs into a turkey with the addition of a few extra ingredients.

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce

1 pound shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of pecans, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup chopped parsley

In an electric food processor or blender, combine cream cheese, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and hot pepper sauce. Blend well. Add cheddar cheese and process until the cheddar is fine, but still very visible. Shape the mixture into a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in freezer. While the ball is in the freezer, combine pecans and parsley in shallow bowl. Remove ball from freezer and roll in pecan/parsley mixture. To make the cheese ball into a turkey, set on plate, then add “tail feathers” of oval-shaped crackers and whole pecans. To finish, add a head and neck cut from a red bell pepper.

FROG LEGS PIQUANT (recipe provided by Goodwill Gala, taking place November 20 at the Anderson Conference Center)

2 dozen frog legs

1 teaspoon ground cayenne

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 cup vegetable oil or rendered pork fat

2 tablespoons minced green pepper

1/4 cup brown roux (1/4 cup vegetable oil & 1/4 cup all purpose flour)

2 tablespoons salted butter (roomt temp)

1 cup steamed white rice

1/2 cup minced yellow onion

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons thinly shaved green onions (for garnish)

2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley (garnish)

1-2 lemons thinly sliced (accoutrement)

Directions for brown roux

Combine 1/4 cup vegetable oil and 1/4 cup flour in a cast-iron skillet to form a paste. On low heat simmer and stir the mixture frequently for 45 minutes-plus. The mixture will foam rise and drop within the first 15 minutes and then slowly, but progressively, turn darker shades of brown releasing a nutty aroma. Do not allow to blacken or burn. Remove from heat and pour into bowl to cool at room temperature when rich brown color is achieved. Can be held safely for weeks under refrigeration. If the mixture separates, whisk back together before use (yields about 6 tablespoons).

Directions

Pat frog legs dry, and season with salt and cayenne pepper. Heat 1/4 cup of oil or fat in 12-inch, non-stick cooking pan on medium heat until 300-350 degrees. Add a dozen frog legs at a time to warm oil, flipping at 2 minutes and removing at 4-5 minutes, reserve on platter (rich color, not burnt). Add the remaining 1/4 cup of oil or fat to skillet and repeat with second batch. Add the onion, celery, and green pepper to oil after second batch of frog legs is removed; stir frequently until vegetables are tender. Add brown roux stirring constantly to prevent clumping. Once incorporated add the garlic, tomatoes and juices. Stir and heat until sauce thickens enough to hold onto the back of spoon. Add frog legs and the juices that have formed on the platter back to the pan along with 2 tablespoons salted butter. Season to taste with additional salt and cayenne pepper (should be slightly spicy).

Build frog legs on platter over white rice in a “teepee” fashion, pour sauce over top. Line edge of platter with lemons and garnish top with parsley and green onions.