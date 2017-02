STRAWBERRY PARFAIT

A delicious and beautiful beginning to Mom’s day. Layering ingredients in a parfait glass makes a yummy presentation.

2 cups vanilla yogurt

1 cup granola

Fresh, sliced strawberries

In a large parfait glass, layer 1 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup granola and strawberries. Repeat layers.



STRAWBERRY-OATMEAL BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE

A fast, filling and flavorful smoothie with a rich, creamy texture will impress Mom!

1 cup milk

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 banana, broken into chunks

Fresh strawberries

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

In a blender, combine milk, oats, banana and strawberries. Add vanilla and sugar; blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve, garnished with a fresh berry on the rim of the glass. (2 servings)