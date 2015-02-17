CURRIED CHICKEN TEA SANDWICHES

These flavorful open-faced sandwiches are perfect for showers; they are both attractive and delicious.

1/2 cup flaked coconut

1/2 cup chopped almonds

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons orange marmalade

1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups diced cooked chicken

12 (1/2-inch thick) pumpernickel or wheat slices

3 tablespoons diced green onions

Bake coconut and almonds in shallow baking pans at 350 degrees, stirring occasionally, 5-10 minutes or until toasted. Stir together cream cheese and next 4 ingredients; gently stir in chicken. Spread evenly on bread slices; trim crusts, and cut each slice into 3 strips. Sprinkle evenly with coconut, almonds and green onions.

—

CHICKEN SALAD CRESCENT ROLLS

Make your own chicken salad, or buy your favorite at the grocery store or local deli. You can’t beat a 3-ingredient recipe for being quick and easy.

1 (8-ounce) can refrigerated crescent rolls

1 cup chicken salad

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

Unroll canned crescent rolls; separate each dough portion along center and diagonal perforations, forming 8 triangles. Spoon 2 tablespoons chicken salad on the wide end of each triangle. Starting at the wide end of each triangle, roll dough over chicken salad, pinching edges to seal. Place rolls, seam sides down, on a lightly greased baking sheet. Sprinkle tops of rolls evenly with poppy seeds. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

—

SIMPLE ANTIPASTO PLATTER

Antipasto makes a beautiful presentation that all your guests will enjoy.

1 (5-ounce) goat cheese log

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 (16-ounce) jar pickled okra, drained

1 (8-ounce) jar kalamata olives, drained and rinsed

1 (7-ounce) jar roasted red bell peppers, drained and cut into pieces

4 ounces sliced salami

Assorted crackers and breadsticks

Roll goat cheese log in parsley; place on a serving platter. Arrange okra and next 3 ingredients on platter around goat cheese. Serve with crackers and breadsticks.

—

LEMONADE ICED TEA

Similar to an Arnold Palmer, this refreshing drink combines two favorites – lemonade and iced tea. Turn this into a cocktail by adding bourbon or spiced dark rum.

3 cups water

2 family-sized tea bags

1 ounce fresh mint leaves (about 1 cup loosely packed)

1/2 cup sugar

4 cups cold water

1 (6-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

Garnish: fresh citrus slices

Bring 3 cups water to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan. Remove from heat, add tea bags and stir in fresh mint. Cover and steep 10 minutes. Remove and discard tea bags and mint. Stir in sugar until dissolved. Pour tea into a 3-quart container and stir in 4 cups cold water and lemonade concentrate. Serve over ice. Garnish, if desired.

—

SPARKLING PUNCH

Festive in both appearance and taste, this refreshing punch fits the bill for a shower.

2 (46-ounce) cans pineapple juice

1 (12-ounce) can frozen pink lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 (10-ounce) can frozen strawberry daiquiri mix concentrate, thawed

2 (1-liter) bottles ginger ale

Garnish: lemon slices

Stir together first 3 ingredients. Cover and chill one hour. Stir in ginger ale just before serving. Garnish, if desired.

—

