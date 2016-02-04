VALENTINE BROWNIES (recipe courtesy of Taste of Home)

1 package fudge brownie mix (13-inch-by-9-inch pan size)

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup baking cocoa

Prepare and bake brownie mix according to package directions for fudge-like brownies. Cool completely on a wire rack. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, cream the butter, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Place in a heavy-duty resealable plastic bag; cut a small hole in a corner of bag; set aside. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Dust with cocoa; set aside.

Cut brownies into 15 rectangles. Using a 1 1/2-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut out a heart from the center of each brownie. Reserve cutout centers for another use. Place brownies on prepared baking sheet. Pipe frosting into centers of brownies. Makes 15 servings.

–

GERMAN CHOCOLATE FONDUE (recipe courtesy of Taste of Home)

2/3 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

8 ounces German sweet chocolate, chopped

Shortbread cookies and/or assorted fruit

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine corn syrup and cream. Cover and microwave on high for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes or until mixture just comes to a boil, stirring twice. Stir in chocolate until melted. Transfer to a fondue pot and keep warm. Serve with cookies and/or fruit. Makes 16 servings.

–

MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKES (recipe courtesy of Taste of Home)

8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

1 cup butter, cubed

5 eggs

4 egg yolks

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate and butter; stir until smooth. Cool slightly. Add the eggs, egg yolks and confectioners’ sugar; mix well. Stir in flour until blended. Pour into eight greased 6-ounce custard cups.

Place custard cups on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 15-16 minutes or until a thermometer inserted near the center reads 160 degrees. Remove from the oven and let stand for 1 minute. Run a knife around edges of cups; invert onto dessert plates. Serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.