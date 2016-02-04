VALENTINE BROWNIES (recipe courtesy of Taste of Home)

  • 1 package fudge brownie mix (13-inch-by-9-inch pan size)
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup baking cocoa

Prepare and bake brownie mix according to package directions for fudge-like brownies. Cool completely on a wire rack. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, cream the butter, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Place in a heavy-duty resealable plastic bag; cut a small hole in a corner of bag; set aside. Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Dust with cocoa; set aside.

Cut brownies into 15 rectangles. Using a 1 1/2-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut out a heart from the center of each brownie. Reserve cutout centers for another use. Place brownies on prepared baking sheet. Pipe frosting into centers of brownies. Makes 15 servings.

GERMAN CHOCOLATE FONDUE (recipe courtesy of Taste of Home)

  • 2/3 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 8 ounces German sweet chocolate, chopped
  • Shortbread cookies and/or assorted fruit

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine corn syrup and cream. Cover and microwave on high for 2 to 2 1/2 minutes or until mixture just comes to a boil, stirring twice. Stir in chocolate until melted. Transfer to a fondue pot and keep warm. Serve with cookies and/or fruit. Makes 16 servings.

MOLTEN CHOCOLATE CAKES (recipe courtesy of Taste of Home)

  • 8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
  • 1 cup butter, cubed
  • 5 eggs
  • 4 egg yolks
  • 2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate and butter; stir until smooth. Cool slightly. Add the eggs, egg yolks and confectioners’ sugar; mix well. Stir in flour until blended. Pour into eight greased 6-ounce custard cups.

Place custard cups on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for 15-16 minutes or until a thermometer inserted near the center reads 160 degrees. Remove from the oven and let stand for 1 minute. Run a knife around edges of cups; invert onto dessert plates. Serve immediately. Makes 8 servings.

 