Coach’s Corner

Lynn Murphey

Macon director for the Knight Foundation

Lynn’s average day includes talking with current or potential grantees, researching grant ideas, engaging in learning opportunities, meeting with community members and representing Knight in Macon.

What’s your current exercise routine?

“My goal is to be active every single day. I really enjoy a challenging workout four or five days a week. Other days, I’ll take a walk through my neighborhood or do an at-home yoga workout. I really enjoy yoga in Tattnall Square Park when it’s in season, and the pop up Pure Barre classes are always a treat.”

What’s the trick to finding time to exercise, and why is it important?

“I sit down on Sunday nights and plan my workouts. I put them on my calendar and do my very best to protect them as much as any other work appointment I make. … If I’m not intentional about scheduling, my workouts will not happen – there are simply too many ‘other’ things to do which distract me.”

What’s the best exercise advice you ever got?

“Get your workout appointments on your calendar.”

What’s the one piece of exercise equipment you can’t live without?

“My Garmin watch. I’m a data freak; I like to know calorie burn, average heart rate, etc., for each workout so I can track my progress.”

If you have 10 minutes in the middle of your work day but want to squeeze in a workout, what do you do?

“Jumping jacks and push-ups – as long as no one is looking!”