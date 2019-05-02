Coach’s Corner
“I don’t have time to exercise.” That’s something even the most dedicated fitness buffs say every now and then. But for some, a packed scheduled full of meetings, home responsibilities, volunteerism and social obligations is enough of a hindrance that their own path to wellness never quite gets going.
As inspiration for those of you who “don’t have time,” I talked with three busy women who, somehow, make time. A common thread seems to be scheduling time to exercise – literally making an appointment for it in their busy calendars.
Each of them says maintaining an exercise routine is integral to not only their happiness at home, but at work as well. They cite higher energy levels, more mental clarity and better moods as work benefits of exercise. Here’s how they do it.
‘It’s a must!’
Strategies from three busy women who make fitness a priority
By Renee Corwine
Photography by Matt Odom
Lynn Murphey
Macon director for the Knight Foundation
Lynn’s average day includes talking with current or potential grantees, researching grant ideas, engaging in learning opportunities, meeting with community members and representing Knight in Macon.
What’s your current exercise routine?
“My goal is to be active every single day. I really enjoy a challenging workout four or five days a week. Other days, I’ll take a walk through my neighborhood or do an at-home yoga workout. I really enjoy yoga in Tattnall Square Park when it’s in season, and the pop up Pure Barre classes are always a treat.”
What’s the trick to finding time to exercise, and why is it important?
“I sit down on Sunday nights and plan my workouts. I put them on my calendar and do my very best to protect them as much as any other work appointment I make. … If I’m not intentional about scheduling, my workouts will not happen – there are simply too many ‘other’ things to do which distract me.”
What’s the best exercise advice you ever got?
“Get your workout appointments on your calendar.”
What’s the one piece of exercise equipment you can’t live without?
“My Garmin watch. I’m a data freak; I like to know calorie burn, average heart rate, etc., for each workout so I can track my progress.”
If you have 10 minutes in the middle of your work day but want to squeeze in a workout, what do you do?
“Jumping jacks and push-ups – as long as no one is looking!”
Erin Keller
Vice President for Development for NewTown Macon
Erin says her job affords her the privilege of playing a small part in the revitalization of downtown Macon. Some days, she’s glued to her desk with administrative tasks. Other days, she’s out and about in meetings or prepping for an event.
What’s your current exercise routine?
“I work out at Orangetheory Fitness two or three times a week, go on daily walks with my dogchild, Chloe, and/or run hill sprints at Coleman Hill. … Each one offers me something different. OTF pushes and challenges me. Walks with Chloe slow me down, allow me to think and to enjoy the sights and beauty that you tend to miss driving in a car.”
What’s the trick to finding time to exercise, and why is it important?
“Making it a priority; it’s part of my lifestyle! I treat it like eating and sleeping – it’s a must. … It’s important because exercising is essential when speaking of leading a healthy lifestyle and longevity.”
What’s the best exercise advice you ever got?
“Doing something – exercise wise – is better than nothing; make it a priority.”
What’s the one piece of exercise equipment you can’t live without?
“My running shoes.”
If you have 10 minutes in the middle of your work day but want to squeeze in a workout, what do you do?
“Go for a walk downtown.”
Stephanie Folsom
Partner/Owner at Coldwell Banker Commercial Eberhardt & Barry Inc.
As a commercial real estate agent, Stephanie’s days are on-the-go all day with business calls, emails and property showings. She says it’s rare that she stops for lunch, but tries to finish her day around 5:30 p.m. so that she can exercise.
What’s your current exercise routine?
“The perfect exercise week is taking three classes at Pure Barre and having two work-out secessions with my personal trainer, Renee Corwine. … Pure Barre is challenging, offering exercises that tone my overall body, and working out with Renee adds a mix of cardio and strength exercises tailored specifically to me.”
What’s the trick to finding time to exercise, and why is it important?
“I treat it as a meeting. It is so easy not to make time for yourself. However, I found if I treat my exercise time as a meeting and put it on my calendar, I don’t make excuses. It’s important because I feel so much better physically and mentally when I work out.”
What’s the best exercise advice you ever got?
“Life is full of curve balls that might hinder your workout, but you must always stick with it the best you can based on the circumstances at hand.”
What’s the one piece of exercise equipment you can’t live without?
“A good pair of tennis shoes – my feet need the love as they get older.”
If you have 10 minutes in the middle of your work day but want to squeeze in a workout, what do you do?
“Plank, leg lifts using leg weights, and sit-ups.”