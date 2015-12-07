CANDY CANE COOKIES (recipe by Lisa Pritchard Mayfield) Laced with peppermint and cinnamon candies, these cookies are a festive addition to the holiday dessert table.



3/4 cup unsalted butter

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons red cinnamon candies

6 peppermint starlight mints

In a large bowl, with mixer on low speed, beat butter, sugar and salt until fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla, then flour. Divide dough between two bowls. Knead cinnamon candies into one bowl; knead mints into other. Refrigerate dough 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On lightly floured surface, for each candy cane, roll one rounded measuring teaspoonful of each kind of dough into a 6-inch rope. Twist ropes together. Transfer to ungreased baking sheets. Curve one end to form candy cane. Bake 12 minutes until bottoms are lightly browned. Cool 5 minutes on baking sheets; transfer to racks to cool. Store in an airtight container up to two weeks. Makes about 30 cookies.

–

STAINED GLASS SUGAR COOKIES (recipe by Lisa Pritchard Mayfield) Use simple crushed hard candies to elevate sugar cookies from mundane to magical.

3 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup very finely crushed hard candy

4 large egg yolks

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar on medium high until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg yolks and vanilla and beat to combine. With mixer on low, gradually add flour mixture and beat to combine. Form dough into two disks, wrap in plastic and refrigerate 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Working with one disk at a time, roll out dough between floured parchment paper to 1/8-inch thickness. Stack dough in parchment on a baking sheet; refrigerate until firm, 30 minutes. With a 2 1/2-inch ornament-shaped cookie cutter, cut out dough. Place cookies, 1 inch apart, on two parchment-lined baking sheets. With a 1-inch star cutter, cut out dough in center of each cookie. Bake until cookies are pale, but set, 8-10 minutes, rotating sheets halfway through. Remove sheets from oven; fill cutouts with crushed candy. Bake until cookies begin to brown at edges and candy is melted, 3 minutes. Let cool completely on sheets on wire racks. Makes about 3 dozen.

–

HONEY-WALNUT COIN COOKIES (recipe by Lisa Pritchard Mayfield) Honey lends these bite-size shortbread cookies more than just delicate flavor. When served on Rosh Hashanah, for instance, the golden nectar symbolizes hope for a sweet New Year. Their coin shape encourages richness in the coming year .

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for shaping

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1 1/4 cups coarsely chopped toasted walnuts

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup honey, plus another 1/4 cup, warmed until liquid, for brushing

Pulse flour, salt and 3/4 cup walnuts in a food processor until finely chopped. Beat butter with a standing mixer on medium-high until fluffy. Add sugar and beat until pale and fluffy. Beat in 1/3 cup honey. Reduce speed to low. Add flour mixture and beat until just combined. Shape into a disk and wrap in plastic. Refrigerate at least 1 1/2 hours.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Let dough stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Pinch off about 2 teaspoons dough and roll into a 1-inch ball. Repeat, spacing balls about 1 inch apart on baking sheets lined with parchment. Flatten cookies to 1/2 inch thick with the floured bottom of a glass. Press one of the remaining walnut pieces into each cookie. Bake, rotating sheets halfway through, until edges are pale golden, about 20 minutes. Transfer sheets to wire racks and brush cookies with warm honey. Let cool.