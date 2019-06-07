Find Fresh-Picked Peach Perfection at Dickey Farms

Peach season is upon us, and we can’t think of a better way to spend a sunny day than sitting in a rocking chair enjoying an ice cream cone piled high with Dickey Farms’ peach ice cream.

Fourth and fifth generation farmers, the father and son team of Robert and Lee Dickey, said they are expecting a very big crop this year, with peaches being picked from May to late August.

Dickey Farms has been growing peaches for more than 120 years. Gowers are part of a multi-generational legacy with experience being handed down from one generation to the next.

According to their website, “We’re proud to be home to Georgia’s oldest, continuously operating peach packinghouse. In 1936, Robert L. ‘Mr. Bob’ Dickey built the packinghouse with lumber hewn off his own land. Today, the long white building is a prominent landmark in historic Musella.”

Enjoy a scenic country drive out to Musella, and explore what Dickey Farms has to offer.

“During peach season, you can watch peaches come in from the orchards, be graded and packed and sent right out to the grocery stores,” said Stacy Dickey. “In our open-air farm market, you can shop fresh-off-the-truck vegetables, locally-sourced artisan goods, farm–fresh jarred goods and more.”

In addition to Peach Fest, happening at Dickey Farms on June 1, there’s plenty of things to keep kids and adults happy every day, including the farm playground, a covered pavilion with picnic tables, fresh peach and strawberry ice cream and peachy treats such as peach turnovers, peach fritters, peach bread and peach cookies. Packinghouse tours happen at 11 a.m. Monday-Friday, and barbecue is served at the General Store on Friday-Sunday.

Dickey’s is located at 3440 Musella Road and is open 8a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily during the summer. Contact them at 478–836-4362 or gapeaches.com.