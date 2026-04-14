From the Field to the Future

How RBI softball is shaping the next generation of young women in Macon Story by Edna Ruiz Adams | Photos by Matt Odom

As she stepped back onto the field for this photoshoot with Matt Odom, Franchesca Divert could hardly contain her smile. But it was not just because she was being asked to pose for the camera. She was a little reserved at first, since it was our first time meeting, but it did not take long for her excitement to break through.

“I wish I brought my shoes and some extra clothes to play,” she told me as she watched a group of girls on the field practicing softball at the Tom Fontaine Complex.

Just a year ago, Divert was one of them, preparing for the summer season and spending countless afternoons and evenings on that same turf.

Divert first stepped onto that field in eighth grade. Not long after, serious knee injuries forced her to sit out much of her freshman and sophomore years of high school. Multiple surgeries and months of physical therapy followed, testing her patience and determination.

But quitting was never really an option.

She was determined to get back on that field. Franchesca typically played third base, a position many consider one of the most demanding spots on the team.

“I enjoy every second of it. I love when the ball comes flying at me. I love the adrenaline rush. I love the risk. I love the responsibility that comes with playing that position,” she said. “I was also just as happy when other teammates got to play third base, too. That was my favorite spot, so if somebody else got the chance, I was excited for them.”

She was happy for her teammates — because to her, they were more than just teammates.

“I feel like every softball team is different, but I feel like every single one is a family because you genuinely have to work as a team on the field to get where you need to be,” Divert said.

Divert’s team was one of four softball teams participating in Macon’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program. For more than a decade, RBI Macon has been opening doors for hundreds of young athletes, giving girls and boys the opportunity to play baseball and softball while learning lessons that extend far beyond the game.

At its core, RBI is about removing barriers. It does not matter where a child comes from or whether their family can afford the sport. What matters is their willingness to show up, work hard, and be part of a team.

Through RBI Macon, the game becomes more than just baseball or softball. It becomes a place where young people learn discipline, resilience, and confidence while building friendships that often last long after the final inning.

In addition to the four softball teams, RBI Macon also has four baseball teams.

“When we started, my goal was simple: give kids something positive to do in the summer and an opportunity to play baseball or softball,” said RBI Macon founder Jeff Batcher. “If a kid couldn’t pay the $25 registration fee, it didn’t matter. We took care of it.”

Each team is intentionally diverse. Franchesca attends the Academy for Classical Education (ACE), but many of her teammates came from schools across Middle Georgia.

Bringing girls together from different communities is a key part of the program’s mission, according to Batcher and the softball director, Coach Bernard Snell.

“I believe in diversity, so I like bringing girls in from all backgrounds,” said Snell. “That’s what we try to do. But we especially want to motivate and create opportunities for girls in the inner city.”

Snell says building teams this way allows players to learn from one another. By sharing the field with teammates from different schools, neighborhoods, and life experiences, the girls gain a deeper understanding of each other and the value of working together.

“I still keep in touch with a lot of them, actually,” said Divert. “We all came from different schools, but kind of the same area. So, when I’d play softball, basketball, or run track for school, I’d still see them at basketball games or at track meets. Even though we were on different teams, afterward we’d always go hang out, say hey, and catch up.”