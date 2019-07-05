Give the Hostess the Mostest

June/July 2019 Gift Guide

Story and photography by Tiffany Olson

Need a special hostess gift? Don’t dare show up empty handed! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite locally-sourced items that would make excellent gifts. Add a pretty ribbon and a thoughtful card to accompany any of these gifts, and you’ll be set to go.

1. “The Color Teil”

This coffee-table book is the must-have book of summer 2019. We are big fans of artist Teil Duncan Henley’s beautiful work, and this book chronicles her artistic journey with tons of full-color images. Married to Macon native Russell Henley, Teil is one of our favorite artists to follow on Instagram @teilart. Book available at Previews Interiors and Antiques, 4420 Forsyth Road.

2. Peach hand towel

We love these “Hometown Heart” hand towels by Coast and Cotton. They are perfect for kitchen or bar areas, with a nod to our favorite fuzzy fruit. Available at Travis Jean Emporium, 522 Cherry St., and Village Marketplace, 2381 Ingleside Ave.

3. Alexis Gregg necklace

Ceramic beaded necklaces by local artist Alexis Gregg are just the thing for your most fashionable friend. We love their color story, globally sourced hand-weaving and the ceramic beads, handmade by this sculpture artist. Available at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St. For custom designs, contact Alexis directly via alexisgregg.com.

4. Bone Creek Farms soap

Not only are these a great gift because they smell amazing and don’t leave residue, they are perfect for your friend looking to swap to all-natural products. They are locally made from goats’ milk, and seem to have quite the loyal customer base. Find them at Mulberry Market on Wednesdays at Tattnall Square park; Wesleyan Market, the second Saturday of the month; and online at bonecreekfarms.com.

5. Makeup towel

Save her white towels! These cute makeup towels, embroidered by Tori Stewart of Macon Stitch with hand drawn lettering, mean makeup stains, no more! Make sure to follow @MaconStitch on Instagram and visit stitchmacongeorgia.com to place your order.

6. Biron Tea tins

These local teas are delicious, and very good for you, too! Different flavors provide different benefits, some of which include preventing cell damage, reducing inflammation and providing anti-aging properties. Yes, please! Available at Travis Jean Emporium, 522 Cherry St.

7. BuDha Girl bangles

These bangles are a fan favorite because they are super lightweight and do not make noise. They’re also all-weather, which means your hostess can take them to the lake or the beach. Available at Karats and Keepsakes, 4524 Forsyth Road.

8. Cheese straws

You can’t go wrong with cheese straws that are ready to pair with cocktails upon arrival. Whip them up yourself, or pick up from Fountain of Juice (4123 Forsyth Rd). Jazz them up with a custom sticker from Elizabeth Schorr, local graphic designer and brand consultant www.elizabethschorr.com.