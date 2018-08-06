Asian Cucumber & Peanut Salad

This fresh cucumber salad has a real kick! Serves four.

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon Asian-style chili-garlic sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 cucumbers, halved lengthwise, seeds scraped out with a spoon and thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

2 green onions, chopped

Heat vegetable oil in a small skillet over medium heat; cook and stir garlic until softened and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Set garlic aside to cool. Whisk vinegar and sugar in a salad bowl until sugar has dissolved; add chili-garlic sauce, fish sauce, coriander, cooked garlic and red pepper flakes until thoroughly combined. Stir in cucumbers, peanuts and green onions to coat with dressing. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

—

Roasted Cauliflower with Pecan Oil

There is something about roasting cauliflower in the oven that changes it into a whole new vegetable. Serve it as an accompaniment to roasted meats and fish, or toss with pasta or rice. The pecan oil adds a rich flavor and finish. Serves four to six.

1 large head cauliflower

1/2 cup fragrant pecan oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Remove green leaves from cauliflower and slice vertically into 3/4-inch-thick slices. Brush both sides of slices liberally with the pecan oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Lay slices in a single layer on a clean baking sheet and roast in a preheated, 375-degree oven for 30-35 minutes or until top of cauliflower is lightly browned and tender. Bottoms will be a deeper golden brown. Remove from oven and brush with any remaining oil.