Kirby Godsey: Architect of Change

Godsey’s legacy stretches beyond his 27 years at Mercer University, and well into the future of Macon

B y Traci Burns

Photography by Ma tt Odom

“Dr. Godsey is Macon’s own superhero,” said NewTown Macon’s Josh Rogers.

Kirby Godsey, however, who served as Mercer University’s president for 27 remarkable years and who has been an indispensable part of the rebirth of our downtown, prefers suits and ties over tights and capes. His powers lie in his impressive intellect, commitment to compassion and ability to think in both the immediate moment and the long-term.

“He instilled a systemic commitment at Mercer and in Macon to find solutions that are good for our businesses, good for our people and good for our community,” said Rogers. “I constantly see our leaders working to find a way for every stakeholder to win, and a lot of that innovative thinking about working toward the best possible solution goes back to Dr. Godsey personally and directly.”

For the full story on Dr. Godsey, find our June/July issue on stands now.