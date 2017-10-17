Leftover Thanksgiving Wedge Pies

Turn holiday leftovers into these delicious handheld pies. Serve them with gravy and additional cranberry sauce.

Serves 8.

1 (15-ounce) package pastry for a 9-inch, double-crust pie

1/2 cup prepared mashed potatoes

1/2 cup shredded cooked turkey meat

1/4 cup cranberry sauce

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll each pastry out onto a lightly floured work surface and cut into quarters. Spread about 2 tablespoons mashed potatoes onto four of the pastry quarters, spreading to within 1/3-inch of the edges. Top mashed potatoes with 2 tablespoons turkey and 1 tablespoon cranberry sauce.

Whisk egg and water together in a bowl. Brush egg mixture onto outside edges of prepared pastry quarters. Top each prepared quarter with remaining pastry quarters; press and crimp edges with a fork to seal. Cut a slit in the top of each pastry wedge and brush each with egg mixture. Transfer wedge pies to prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes.