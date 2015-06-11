The 10th annual festival kicks off Thursday, July 16, with nightly special screenings at the historic Douglass Theatre. The four-day event concludes Sunday, July 19.

Evening Special Screenings:

Deliverance (35mm film print)

Mavis! (documentary about Mavis Staples)

Slow West (premiered at Sundance)

Spotlight Films (daytime screenings):

Western

How Sweet the Sound (Documentary about the Blind Boys of Alabama)

Live from New York (Celebrating 40 years of Saturday Night Live)

Please visit maconfilmfestival.com for more information about special guests, film schedule, tickets and volunteer opportunities.