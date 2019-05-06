Making Space

Director Daniel Montoute is most often found at the end of a long gallery hall at Ampersand, standing behind the sales counter. Behind that counter is his own studio space, one of a half-dozen studio spots. He’s typically bouncing between working on one of the colorfully striking portraits he’s known for and answering the phone or replying to emails.

“Downtown is definitely continuing to grow and the number of artists grows with it,” he said. “That means demand for space to work grows. There’s excitement as things push forward. I used to work privately, but I’ve gotten used to being in the moment in front of my painting as an artist then stopping to do something to run this place. It’s different, but the energy of being part of a community and the exchange that takes place is really good. Having the space and seeing art produced here – and people coming to enjoy and buy it – that really is good. That’s what we’re hoping to see more and more of.”

Julie Wilkerson is executive director of the Macon Arts Alliance, a nonprofit fosters art and culture in Middle Georgia.

“We’re excited about the new studio spaces and about what many are feeling is coming. Is it alchemy at work? Is it thoughtful planning bringing it about? I’d say yes, it’s a bit of both,” Wilkerson said. “Advancing art and culture in Macon – for all of Macon – is part of what’s behind the huge study being done now toward creating a Macon-Bibb County Cultural Masterplan. We want to foster all aspects of art and culture in all areas or our community. And we want artists to have the resources to flourish.”