Mill Hill Bakers Collective Opens with Central City Bake Off

By Lillie Beck

The Mill Hill Community Arts Center is home to the Mill Hill Bakers Collective, a low–cost shared kitchen space for Middle Georgia residents. The collective was started in March 2019 by the owner of Oh Honey Baking Co., Adriana Horton.

The mission of the collective is for local bakers to come together “to teach each other new skills, learn ways to help their individual businesses grow, and serve their community,” as stated in their flyer.

“My hope for the collective is to have a kitchen full of fun, exciting businesses ready to do new things in the community,” Adriana Horton said, founder of the Mill Hill Bakers Collective.

Before starting the collective, Horton was looking for a commercial kitchen to accommodate her expanding baking business. After determining that the commercial kitchens available were out of her price range, Horton discovered the Mill Hill Community Arts Center was home to a shared kitchen space. Horton proposed the idea of a low cost collective to the Macon Arts Alliance, who operates the kitchen and art center.

In March 2019, the Mill Hill Bakers Collective was official. For $375 a month members can enjoy 24-hour access to the kitchen, 35 hours of scheduled oven time, dry storage, utilities, fridge space and other accommodations.

“I am really just hoping each business finds a space they need to grow and I can find ways to promote them,” Horton said.

Besides access to a full commercial kitchen, members of the collective receive pastry arts education, opportunities to teach ticketed classes, participate in community events, promote their baked goods and assistance obtaining their commercial baking license.

Events included in the collective are the Georgia Bridal Show, children decorating events, bake sales, tea parties and the Central City Bake Off.

The inaugural Central City Bake Off brought together professional and hobby bakers on April 24 at the Mill Hill Community Art Center.

The 12 participating contestants entered 30 to 40 servings of any pastry, baked goods or dessert. The public was invited to try five entries of their choice and purchase the baked goods on display.

Donna Anderson took home a new KitchenAid mixer and handmade cake stand for her first place cinnamon rolls. Anderson is owner of the home baking service, Gaga’s Goodies.

Since Anderson got so many requests from people for her baked goods, she started the Gaga’s Goodies Facebook page one year ago. Though she has worked full time at Geico for 33 ½ years, she enjoys baking on the side.

“I am building up something to do when I retire. I can’t retire and not do anything,” Anderson said.

Anderson started making her award winning cinnamon rolls four years ago to take her to children’s families on Christmas morning. Coming from a family of bakers, Anderson makes other dishes including her most requested item, sugar cookies.