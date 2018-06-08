In the summer, there’s nothing quite like standing in your kitchen biting into a juicy Georgia peach, with peach juice dripping down your chin. This much, we all can agree on. What not everyone knows is how to freeze those sweet peaches.

Peaches freeze incredibly well, allowing us to enjoy the fruits of summer all year long. Frozen when ripe, peaches retain full flavor and sugar content. Follow Ms. Jane Dickey’s recipe below and enjoy a warm peach cobbler any time of the year.

—

Ms. Jane’s Guide to Freezing Peaches

1. Peel and slice the peaches.

2. Put sliced peaches in a large bowl and coat with lemon juice and sugar or Fruit Fresh to preserve color.

3. Place peaches in a freezer bag and ensure all air pockets have been removed. Write the date and peach variety on the bag.

4. Freeze immediately.

—

Peach Salsa

1 cup fresh ripe chopped Dickey peaches

½ cup fresh tomatoes

½ onion – Vidalia or red

2 T chopped fine cilantro

1 T fresh lime juice

1 T olive oil

1 t sugar

1 t salt

Combine all ingredients and let sit at least an hour for flavors to blend. Can be served with chips or as a side with chicken or grilled meats. Adjust ingredients according to liking – more tomatoes, peaches etc. but make sure you use fresh lime juice.

—

Peach Cobbler

1 cup sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup margarine, melted

3 cups medium Dickey peaches, peeled, sliced, lightly sugared

2/3 cup blueberries

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Combine dry ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Combine milk and margarine. Pour over dry ingredients. Mix until smooth. Pour into a greased 12 x 8 x 2 – inch glass baking dish. Spread peaches evenly over top of batter. Sprinkle with blueberries. Bake at 350 F for 50 minutes or until batter rises through the fruit and top is golden brown. Serve cobbler warm, topped with vanilla ice cream. Makes 8 to 10 servings.