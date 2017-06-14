Roasted Chicken Thighs With Peaches, Basil and Ginger

INGREDIENTS

½ pound hard peaches (about 1 large or 2 to 3 small ones, see note)

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch strips

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons dry (fino) sherry

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 inch-long piece fresh ginger root, grated

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Crusty bread or rice for serving

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Halve peaches, remove pits and slice fruit 1/2 inch thick.

In a 9-by-13-inch pan, toss all ingredients except 1 tablespoon basil. Roast until meat is cooked through and peaches are softened, about 20 minutes. Garnish with remaining basil. Sauce will be thin, so serve with crusty bread for sopping or over rice.

—

Brown Sugar Shortcake with Warm Bourbon Peaches

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE SHORTCAKE:

230 grams all-purpose flour (about 2 cups)

55 grams dark brown sugar (or about 1/4 cup packed), more for sprinkling

15 grams cornstarch (about 2 tablespoons)

15 grams baking powder (about 1 tablespoon)

5 grams fine sea salt (about 1 teaspoon)

7 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

½ cup heavy cream

1 egg, well beaten

1 tablespoon melted butter

FOR THE PEACHES:

2 tablespoons bourbon, brandy or rum

25 grams dark brown sugar (about 2 tablespoons)

1 ½ pounds peaches, sliced (about 4 cups)

1 ¼ cups heavy cream, whipped

PREPARATION

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a baking sheet. In a bowl, combine flour, 55 grams of sugar, cornstarch, baking powder and salt, and whisk well. Cut in cold butter with a pastry cutter, two knives, or your fingers. When butter is in pea-size pieces, mix in cream and egg until a soft batter forms.

Dump batter onto a floured surface and knead until it holds together. Divide batter into 2 pieces, one slightly larger than the other. Press larger piece of dough into a 1/2-inch-thick round, roughly 8 inches in diameter. Place on baking sheet and brush with butter. Press remaining dough into a 1/2-inch-thick round and place on top of first dough round. It should be smaller in size. Brush with butter and sprinkle with more sugar. Bake until shortcake is golden brown and firm to the touch all over, 20 to 30 minutes. Let cool.

Meanwhile, prepare the peaches. In a medium skillet, heat bourbon and add 1 tablespoon water and 25 grams of sugar. Cook until sugar dissolves, then add peaches. Let cook until peaches are warmed through and release their juices, about 2 minutes.

Carefully cut smaller top round off shortcake. Place shortcake bottom on a serving plate and cover with warm peaches and their liquid (reheat fruit if necessary). Spoon whipped cream over peaches and place shortcake top over cream. Serve immediately.