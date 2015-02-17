Delicate and rich, the traditional shortbread cookie takes on a new hue.
- 3/4 cup butter at room temperature
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- Pink food coloring
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 1/3 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- Confectioner’s sugar for garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter and sugar; add food coloring and vanilla. Mix, adjusting color as necessary. Add the flour and mix into a dough. Turn out onto a table and knead. Roll out the dough and form into shapes with a cookie cutter. Place cookies on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes until lightly golden on bottom. Remove from oven and let cool completely before sprinkling with confectioner’s sugar.
(makes 3 dozen 1 1/2-inch round cookies)