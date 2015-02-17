Delicate and rich, the traditional shortbread cookie takes on a new hue.

3/4 cup butter at room temperature

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

Pink food coloring

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 1/3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

Confectioner’s sugar for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter and sugar; add food coloring and vanilla. Mix, adjusting color as necessary. Add the flour and mix into a dough. Turn out onto a table and knead. Roll out the dough and form into shapes with a cookie cutter. Place cookies on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes until lightly golden on bottom. Remove from oven and let cool completely before sprinkling with confectioner’s sugar.

(makes 3 dozen 1 1/2-inch round cookies)