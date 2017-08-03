Mini Pizzas

INGREDIENTS

1 (10 count) package refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1/2 cup pizza sauce

10 slices regular or turkey pepperoni

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

PREPARATION

Flatten each biscuit into a 3-inch circle and press into a greased muffin cup.

Spoon 1 teaspoon of the pizza sauce into each cup.

Top each with a slice of pepperoni and a spoonful of each cheese.

Bake at 425 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or chilled.

—

Touchdown Spicy Nuts



INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons water

1 egg white, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups pecan halves

1 1/2 cups whole almonds

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix together everything but nuts.

Add the nuts and stir until coated well.

Spread evenly onto a greased cookie sheet or baking pan.

Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes or so.

Spread out on waxed paper to cool.

Store in a zipper bag or airtight container.

—

Chipotle Bean Touchdown Dip



INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning mix

1 teaspoon taco seasoning

1/2 cup spicy canned black beans, drained

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup chopped romaine lettuce

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 small tomato, seeded and chopped

3 green onions, chopped

PREPARATION

In a blender or food processor, add the mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, garlic, ranch mix, taco seasoning, black beans, lime juice and salt. Blend until smooth.

Transfer the chipotle mixture into a large bowl. Stir in the sour cream. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Right before serving, top the dip with lettuce, cheese, tomato and green onion. Store any leftover dip in the refrigerator.

Serve with tortilla scoops, celery or both.