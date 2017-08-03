Mini Pizzas
INGREDIENTS
1 (10 count) package refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
1/2 cup pizza sauce
10 slices regular or turkey pepperoni
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1/2 cup grated Romano cheese
PREPARATION
Flatten each biscuit into a 3-inch circle and press into a greased muffin cup.
Spoon 1 teaspoon of the pizza sauce into each cup.
Top each with a slice of pepperoni and a spoonful of each cheese.
Bake at 425 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or chilled.
—
Touchdown Spicy Nuts
INGREDIENTS
3/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons water
1 egg white, lightly beaten
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cups pecan halves
1 1/2 cups whole almonds
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
In a large bowl, mix together everything but nuts.
Add the nuts and stir until coated well.
Spread evenly onto a greased cookie sheet or baking pan.
Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes or so.
Spread out on waxed paper to cool.
Store in a zipper bag or airtight container.
—
Chipotle Bean Touchdown Dip
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
1 clove garlic
2 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning mix
1 teaspoon taco seasoning
1/2 cup spicy canned black beans, drained
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup sour cream
1 cup chopped romaine lettuce
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 small tomato, seeded and chopped
3 green onions, chopped
PREPARATION
In a blender or food processor, add the mayonnaise, chipotle peppers, garlic, ranch mix, taco seasoning, black beans, lime juice and salt. Blend until smooth.
Transfer the chipotle mixture into a large bowl. Stir in the sour cream. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Right before serving, top the dip with lettuce, cheese, tomato and green onion. Store any leftover dip in the refrigerator.
Serve with tortilla scoops, celery or both.