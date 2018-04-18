Chocolate Chunk Coffee Crumble Muffins

For the muffins:

3 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 large egg, beaten

1-1/2 cups low-fat buttermilk

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 tablespoons brewed coffee

2 cups semisweet chocolate chip morsels

For the crumble:

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all the muffin ingredients. Stir until well combined. Pour the batter into a lined muffin tin, filling 3/4 of each cup.

In a small bowl, combine the crumble ingredients, and sprinkle the mixture over the tops of the muffins. Bake for 22 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.

—

Pumpkin Spice Icebox Cake

2 teaspoons vanilla paste or extract

2 cups heavy cream

Kosher salt

1 1/4 cups pumpkin purée

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup mascarpone or sour cream, room temperature

1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon ground ginger

12 5-by-2-inch graham crackers

2 ounces strong coffee or espresso, room temperature

Pecan brittle, pecan praline or chocolate butter toffee bar, chopped (for topping)

Put vanilla into a large bowl. Add cream and a pinch of salt to bowl. Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat until stiff peaks form.

Whisk pumpkin pureé, brown sugar, mascarpone, condensed milk, pumpkin pie spice, ginger and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until smooth. Fold 1 1/2 cups whipped cream into pumpkin mixture until combined and no streaks of white remain.

Using a spatula or spoon, smear a thin layer of remaining whipped cream in the center of a large serving plate (make sure it’s big enough so 3 graham crackers can cover it). Place 3 graham crackers, side by side with the long sides touching, over cream. Lightly brush tops with coffee.

Spread 3/4 cup pumpkin mixture evenly over crackers. Top with 1/2 cup whipped cream and spread evenly to edges. Repeat with remaining layers, ending with whipped cream. Make it all swirly and pretty, if you’d like.

Chill, uncovered, until crackers have softened, at least 3 hours and up to 6. Top with chopped brittle before serving.