A quick fix on a cold winter’s day, this chili is delicious served with a side of jasmine rice and fresh Italian or French bread.

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

5 1/4 cups chicken broth

3 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chilies

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 pinches cayenne pepper, or to taste

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese, or to taste

Salt to taste

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Cook chicken, onion and garlic in hot oil until the chicken is browned completely, 3-5 minutes per side. Remove chicken to a cutting board, cut into 1-inch pieces and return to the Dutch oven; add chicken broth, beans, green chilies, oregano, cumin and cayenne pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook until the chicken is cooked through, 30 to 45 minutes. Divide cilantro among 4 bowls. Ladle chili over cilantro and top with cheese. Season with salt as desired. Serves 8-10.