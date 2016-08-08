Three Potato Salad

Courtesy of Taste of Home

Makes 15 servings

3 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

3 medium unpeeled red potatoes, cubed

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed

1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon dill weed

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Place all of the potatoes in a Dutch oven; cover with water. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook for 20-30 minutes or until tender. Drain and cool.

Place potatoes in a large bowl; add onion. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Pour over potato mixture and toss gently to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

—

Crab Football Spread

Courtesy of Taste of Home

Makes 1 cheese ball

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded provolone cheese

1 cup crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed

1 cup (8 ounces) 4-percent cottage cheese

2 teaspoons seafood seasoning

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

Pretzel sticks

Assorted crackers and/or fresh vegetables

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, crab, cottage cheese, seafood seasoning, Worcestershire sauce and mustard; mix well. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Form mixture into a football shape. Arrange pretzels over top for laces. Serve with crackers and/or vegetables.

—

Pepperoni Roll-Ups

Courtesy of Taste of Home

Makes 8 rolls

1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

16 slices pepperoni, cut into quarters

2 pieces string cheese (1 ounce each), cut into quarters

3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning, divided

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

Unroll crescent dough; separate into eight triangles. Place eight pepperoni pieces on each. Place a piece of cheese on the short side of each triangle; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Roll up each, starting with the short side; pinch seams to seal. Sprinkle with garlic salt and remaining Italian seasoning.

Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.