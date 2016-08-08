Three Potato Salad
Courtesy of Taste of Home
Makes 15 servings
3 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
3 medium unpeeled red potatoes, cubed
1 large sweet potato, peeled and cubed
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon dill weed
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Place all of the potatoes in a Dutch oven; cover with water. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook for 20-30 minutes or until tender. Drain and cool.
Place potatoes in a large bowl; add onion. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Pour over potato mixture and toss gently to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
—
Crab Football Spread
Courtesy of Taste of Home
Makes 1 cheese ball
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup (4 ounces) shredded provolone cheese
1 cup crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed
1 cup (8 ounces) 4-percent cottage cheese
2 teaspoons seafood seasoning
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
Pretzel sticks
Assorted crackers and/or fresh vegetables
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, crab, cottage cheese, seafood seasoning, Worcestershire sauce and mustard; mix well. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Form mixture into a football shape. Arrange pretzels over top for laces. Serve with crackers and/or vegetables.
—
Pepperoni Roll-Ups
Courtesy of Taste of Home
Makes 8 rolls
1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
16 slices pepperoni, cut into quarters
2 pieces string cheese (1 ounce each), cut into quarters
3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning, divided
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
Unroll crescent dough; separate into eight triangles. Place eight pepperoni pieces on each. Place a piece of cheese on the short side of each triangle; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Roll up each, starting with the short side; pinch seams to seal. Sprinkle with garlic salt and remaining Italian seasoning.
Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.