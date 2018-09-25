Treadwell Lobster Mac and Cheese

Not your typical Thanksgiving feast food, this rich dish is fit for a celebration. Serves 6-8.

1 pound cooked lobster meat, cut in chunks (see note)

Vegetable or olive oil

8 ounces uncooked pasta (use either cellentani, cavatappi or elbow macaroni)

4 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup sweet onion, diced

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

16 ounces Gruyere cheese, grated (2 cups)

8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, grated (1 cup)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Topping:

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup fresh white bread crumbs (5 slices, crusts removed) or panko bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Note: If using live, fresh lobster, the lobster should be boiled in a large pot for 13-15 minutes. Separate the meat from the tail and claws and cut into large chunks. Four lobsters will yield about 1 pound of meat.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Drizzle oil into a large pot of boiling water. Add macaroni and cook 6-8 minutes. (The water from cooking the lobster can be used.)

In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add the diced onion and sauté until the onion is slightly brown. Add the flour and lower the heat. Cook over low heat for 2 minutes, stirring with a whisk. Mixture will look like wet sand. Continue to whisk and add the milk and cream slowly. Cook and whisk continuously until the mixture is thick and smooth.

Take off the heat and add the Gruyere, Cheddar, salt and pepper, and stir until melted and smooth. Add the cooked macaroni and the lobster meat to the cheese mixture. Combine to cover macaroni and lobster with cheese mixture. Pour mixture into one large dish or individual gratin dishes.

Make the topping: Melt the butter, then stir the remaining topping ingredients into the melted butter. Then sprinkle on top. For cheese lovers, more cheese can be added on top of mixture under the topping.

Bake 30-35 minutes until the sauce is bubbly and macaroni is brown on top. If baking in individual dishes, cooking time should be 15-20 minutes. This recipe may be made a day ahead and refrigerated.

—

Squash Casserole

This recipe, now a staple on the Watkins’ family’s Thanksgiving table, was once a feature on the menu at Macon’s Midtown Grill, where Nat was chef. Sometimes, Catharine likes to add crushed, buttered Ritz crackers to the top before baking for a little extra crunch. Serves 8-10.

10 pounds yellow squash

1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar

3/4 cup butter

5 eggs

1 1/4 cups bread crumbs

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons salt

1/3 cup yellow onion, chopped

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces sour cream

1/2 cup Romano cheese

Wash the squash, cut off the tips and cut into pieces. Place the squash in a stock pot filled almost to the top with water. Add vinegar to water for color. Cover and boil for 20-30 minutes; do not over-boil. Drain squash in a colander for 15 minutes.

Combine squash and the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Place in greased baking dish and bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 30-40 minutes.