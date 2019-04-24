Women in Business 2019: Brittany Beauchamp

A special advertising section celebrating Macon women in business.

Photography by Jessica Whitley

Brittany Beauchamp

Branch Manager, Centerstate Bank

577 Mulberry St., Suite 700, Macon

478-803-9376

bdbeauchamp@centerstatebank.com

centerstatebank.com

THE MISSION OF CENTERSTATE BANK: To enrich the lives of our team, our clients and our shareholders. We do this through building life-long relationships, providing world-class service, focusing on long-term, sustainable growth, keeping our decision making local and remaining true to our faith and family.

THE BEST BUSINESS ADVICE YOU’VE RECEIVED: Surround yourself with people who are smarter and more knowledgeable than you, and learn everything you can from them.

HOW DO YOU DEFINE SUCCESS? Being in a place in life where you are meeting your utmost potential, finding satisfaction in what you do, making an impact on those around you and going to bed every night with gratitude in your heart.

I ADMIRE WOMEN WHO: Understand that celebrating another woman’s success doesn’t deduct from their own achievements.

YOU MIGHT BE SURPRISED THAT: In August 2016, CenterState Bank chose Macon’s loan production office to be their first presence in Georgia. Our new branch, coming this summer, will be the first original CenterState Bank branch outside of Florida.

THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF BEING A WOMAN IN BUSINESS: Finding work-life balance is always a challenge. As women, we wear a lot of hats both professionally and personally. Focusing on being truly present for each task or interaction has helped me greatly in prioritizing what is most important.