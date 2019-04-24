Women In Business 2019: Dr. Anissa Jones

A special advertising section celebrating Macon women in business.

In partnership with Cox Communications

Photography by Jessica Whitley

Dr. Anissa Jones

Doctor of Chiropractic, Total Health Chiropractic and Wellness Center

498 Poplar St., Macon

478-746-7246

totalhealthchiropracticllc@gmail.com

totalhealthmacon.com

THE MISSION OF YOUR PRACTICE IS: To educate, empower and create a mindset for optimal healthcare through chiropractic by administering spinal adjustments to as many people as possible in an environment that encourages wellness and tranquility.

YOU MIGHT BE SURPRISED THAT: I am the first African-American woman to practice in Macon.

WHAT ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT RIGHT NOW? The growth potential is high for entrepreneurship, and the financial opportunities are available to start your own business. In my industry, more individuals are focusing on alternative heath options such as chiropractic. Although the field of chiropractic is not as diverse as it should be, the needle is slowly moving in this direction.

THE MOST GRATIFYING PART OF MY JOB: The relationships that I create and nurture through patient care. Female doctors are just a natural in this area. I love exceeding the expectations of my patients.

ADVICE FOR WOMEN WANTING TO START A BUSINESS: Read, prepare and follow trends for the industry that you want to be in. Also, get started and go for it. The time is now because there will always be an obstacle that you can create out of fear and being risk adverse.

I HOPE MORE WOMEN WILL: Be bold, be strong and pursue whatever happiness and success looks like for them. I also hope that more women exercise self care first. You cannot help anyone or anything if you are not cared for first. Pay yourself first, date yourself first, and pamper yourself first. Physical, spiritual, mental and emotional care are prime.

HOW CAN WOMEN BETTER SUPPORT EACH OTHER? Support other women-owned business financially by putting your money to work in women owned businesses. Men have been in the power seats and have ample opportunities to create generational wealth. I would like the norm to be women as the face of prosperity, good fortune and wealth.