Women in Business 2019: Dr. Tanzy Kilcrease

Dr. Ta nzy Kilcrease

Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Bibb County Schools

THE MISSION OF BIBB SCHOOLS IS: The mission of our district is to prepare students for a 21st century global society. The Bibb County School District’s vision is for each student to demonstrate strength of character and be college or career ready.

HOW DO YOU DEFINE SUCCESS? I share the same belief with John Wooden who defined success as “a peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to do your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming.”

THE MOST GRATIFYING PART OF MY JOB: Knowing that I make a difference in a child’s life. I believe that education is the great equalizer. When I do everything that I can to ensure a Bibb County student receives an equitable educational experience, I am ensuring he or she has a better life.

I HOPE MORE WOMEN WILL: Pursue executive leadership positions in education.

WHAT ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT RIGHT NOW? I am most excited about the genuine support the school district is getting from the community. Businesses, churches, nonprofit organizations, colleges and universities are all partnering with us to help us fulfill our mission. I believe this support was instrumental in Dr. Curtis Jones being named the National Superintendent of the Year and my being named a national finalist for the Women in School Leadership Award at the Central Office level. It has been a while since I have seen this type of excitement around the work of the school district, and I am elated.

I ADMIRE WOMEN WHO: Are able to balance life and work. I feel balance is the key to having a healthy mind, body and soul. I admire women who can put first things first and know how to prioritize.

YOU MIGHT BE SURPRISED THAT: That the Bibb County School District has talented leaders who are often sought after for their expertise. Our school administrators and members of our district leadership team often share their expertise with other educators throughout the nation through webinars and presentations at national conferences