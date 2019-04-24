Women in Business 2019: Nichole Brewer

A special advertising section celebrating Macon women in business.

Nichole Brewer

Owner, B. Monroe Salon

THE MISSION OF B. MONROE SALON: We’re dedicated to empowering our team and to the longevity of our careers. Our mission is to redefine the hair industry with a completely new mindset of being career-minded, versus just being hairstylists. We also commit to educate, empower and inspire our guests through our professional artistry and vision.

HOW DO YOU DEFINE SUCCESS? I define success by the success of the stylists in my salon companies. In order to help them be successful, we are able to provide tools and options that suit their lifestyles and professional goals. This includes multiple locations across Middle Georgia, great coaching and education that will help them better serve their guests.

I ADMIRE WOMEN WHO: Work full time and are mothers. It wasn’t until I became a mother two years ago that I completely understood what it was like.

THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF BEING A FEMALE BUSINESS OWNER: Business professionals not taking my salon company serious because it’s just another “beauty shop.”

WHAT ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT RIGHT NOW? The revitalization of downtown! We had to be a part of it, and opened our second location almost three years ago on Cherry Street. I love downtown Macon and the positive growth there.

THE BEST ADVICE I HAVE EVER RECEIVED WAS: “You should meet with this CPA friend of mine, he can definitely help you out with some of your tax questions.” I then married him two years later.

THE MOST GRATIFYING PART OF MY JOB: I’ve grown from working behind the chair to now coaching stylists to reach their full potential. I love to see the girl in her early 20s take home six figures, a single mom buy her first car, the daughter who was told she should go to traditional college and get a real job then earn more than her parents combined, the wife that grew to be the bread winner. It’s extremely gratifying to play a small part in women’s lives and to celebrate their wins with them.