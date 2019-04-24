Women in Business 2019: Yvonne Williams

A special advertising section celebrating Macon women in business.

Yvonne Williams

President and CEO, Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce

305 Coliseum Drive, Macon

478-621-2000

ywilliams@maconchamber.com

maconchamber.com

THE MISSION OF YOUR BUSINESS IS: The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce supports and champions economic ventures in Macon-Bibb County, striving to create the best place for business.

HOW DO YOU DEFINE SUCCESS? I have found that much more can be accomplished when you partner with other people and organizations who have similar interests and offer diverse perspectives.

ADVICE FOR WOMEN WANTING TO START A BUSINESS: Take the opportunity to network with women from other business sectors. Join professional associations, like the Greater Macon Chamber, that offer opportunities for engagement and education.

I ADMIRE WOMEN WHO: Take the time to listen before speaking. I believe that everyone has a voice and something to contribute. By actively participating, servant leaders inspire by example.

I HOPE MORE WOMEN WILL: Be inspired to act, turning their passions into professions.

YOU MIGHT BE SURPRISED THAT: I was on the front cover of Georgia Trend magazine in 1993. Also, I am the first female to serve in all the executive roles that I have been in over the years. I’ve completed programs at the Harvard Business School for Strategic Perspectives Nonprofit Management Program Institute and Performance Measurement for Effective Management of Nonprofit Organizations Institute, which includes a select group of nonprofit executives worldwide.

THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF BEING A WOMAN IN BUSINESS: I am happy to see that women are becoming more empowered and valued as innovative thinkers in the workplace. Conditions are improving in compensation equity and more women are sitting at the table in important leadership roles.