5 Minutes with… Chelsea Hughes

Story by Kailey Rhodes | Photo by DSTO Moore

If you ever visited Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails or hidden speakeasy Black Cat, you’ve seen the work of Chelsea Hughes. She’s the mind behind the cocktails; she’s a creator, restaurateur, musician, and soon-to-be mother of two. She’s opening a new restaurant concept downtown this winter called J. Reid’s Tavern… you know, for a bit of a challenge. MM spoke to her for a brief conversation on what fuels her flavor.

We loved Kinjo and Black Cat. What magic will we see reimagined at J. Reid’s Tavern?

J. Reid’s Tavern is familiar food, done well, from our family to yours. We’re doing sandwiches, soups, salads, and family recipes we’ve been perfecting like lasagna and pot roast. There aren’t a lot of places I feel comfortable taking my kid to eat, and that mattered to me. You’ll see a lot of the same people, passion, personality, and integrity that fueled my cocktails and food at Kinjo. It’s about making a place that feels comfortable and welcoming — and of course, still slinging some great cocktails.

You’re a restaurateur and a mom, opening a family business at nine months pregnant. Spill.

The discovery of what being an entrepreneur felt like and what it meant was liberating, and it changed my life. I can truly prioritize my family. My seven-year-old has been part of this whole process— painting, helping, watching us build something together. While Kinjo was locally-owned, this is family-owned, and my kid understands that he helped build it. That part is priceless. But peeling up vinyl tile at nine months? That part can end, and I’d be okay.

What drives the way you work to build a place like J. Reid’s?

I’m not happy unless I’m creating. Before restaurants, it was music. I’m a classical pianist, and I wrote, recorded, and played music all over Georgia. That creative energy eventually turned into cocktails, then into building restaurants. It turns out, creating a culture — not just for guests, but for employees — is the ultimate. Watching something come to fruition, whether that’s a drink, a menu, or a place people want to be part of… it’s what I’m made for.

It’s my first time at J. Reid’s. What am I ordering?

Start with the spinach artichoke dip, followed by chicken pot pie. That recipe has passed from my grandmother to my mom to me, and we’ve nailed it. For dessert, you have to order MJ’s pecan pie — my partner’s mom makes it, and it’s unbelievable. Pair it with a local beer on draft and, if the weather’s right, take it out on the back deck.

What’s the first thing you’ll drink when you’re cleared after baby arrives?

A mezcal negroni. It’s what I dream about!

J. Reid’s Tavern will open shortly, late this winter. To track their progress, follow @jreidstavern on Instagram or J. Reid’s on Facebook.