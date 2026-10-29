5 Minutes with… Paula Aguirre

Story by Edna Ruiz Adams

For Paula Berenguer Aguirre, a full house has always felt like home.

It’s not surprising that when you walk into Vida Latin Kitchen and she’s there, she’s making her way from table to table with a contagious smile, talking like you’ve known each other forever. The food itself is personal, too, with Paula passing recipes and flavors from her Cuban grandmother, Clara.

When she’s not at Vida, she’s probably teaching Pilates at her business Cor Studio, helping out at her other restaurant (El Sombrero on Forsyth Road), volunteering at Stratford Academy, or teaching a class at Dance Dynamics.

Paula wears lots of hats, but there’s a common thread: people. Originally from Milledgeville, Paula came to Macon in 2001 to attend Mercer University. More than two decades later, she’s built a life centered around family, business, and community.

We sat down with Paula for five minutes to talk about her Cuban heritage, the family that shaped her and how those roots continue to influence the life she’s built in Macon.

You originally came to Macon for college. What made you stay?

I came here for Mercer engineering school in 2001. At the time, Ernesto owned El Sombrero, and I met him in 2003. Having a business here is what initially kept us here, but once my kids started school and I got to know more people in the community, I really fell in love with Macon. I love what Macon offers, I love the diversity, and I’m really happy to own businesses here.

Family seems to be a big part of your identity. Where does that come from?

I grew up very close to my sisters, my parents, my grandmother, and my aunt and uncle. We had Sunday night dinner at my mom’s house every single week, and there could be anywhere from 15 to 25 people there. My mom cooked for everyone. I think that really transferred into who I am. I love cooking for my friends and inviting people over. We celebrate a lot of holidays at our house, and it’s not just our family. We have friends who don’t have family in town, and they spend the holidays with us. I’m the youngest of four girls, and we grew up really close. Family has always been a huge part of my life.

What does being Cuban mean to you personally?

Family. I can’t get away from that part of it. My grandparents left Cuba and left the family they knew there, so the Cuban community in Milledgeville really became like family to them. I grew up seeing that family doesn’t necessarily mean you’re related. It’s finding those friends who become family, too. I think seeing that growing up plays a big part in how we live today.

What parts of your Cuban culture have you carried with you?

Definitely the food, recipes and cooking. Ropa Vieja has always been one of my kids’ favorite things that I cook. But it’s also the dancing and music. I love salsa and merengue. Growing up, I was always my dad’s dance partner. On Friday nights we’d order pizza, play music and listen to Spanish music. When we’d drive to Miami, everyone else would fall asleep and I’d stay awake with my dad while he listened to Spanish music. Music actually helped me improve my Spanish and learn more vocabulary. I still love Spanish music and a good Latin night. To me, there’s nothing better.

Of everything you’ve built, what are you most proud of?

Creating places that feel like home to people. At Cor Studio, people tell me it feels warm and cozy, like a family. I have clients who have been working out with me for almost 10 years, and I’ve gotten to know their personal stories and their families. It’s the same thing in the restaurant business. We’ve watched kids grow up, celebrated birthdays, seen them graduate and get married. Restaurants and food have a way of bringing people together. Across each of our businesses, I’m most proud of that sense of friendship and family we’ve been able to create.

Paula is one vibrant voice who has helped develop the Macon-Bibb Hispanic Festival. Join her in celebration October 24 from 1-7 p.m.