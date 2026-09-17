5 Under 40: Colin Forrest Penndorf

Colin Forrest Penndorf, 33

Gallery Curator at The 567 Center and Theatre Macon

Owner of Shape & Space Art Management

President of The Ocmulgee Artist Guild

Tell us about your calling. What brought you to your career field?

Growing up on Theatre Macon’s stage doing everything from acting to set building, costume design to technical assistance, I fell in love with multiple types of visual arts all at the same time. In college, I decided to take a leap and went deeper into the fine arts field.

What other activities are you involved in where you contribute to your community? Especially mention what you’re most excited about.

I am heavily involved with the Macon Pride board and festival and enjoy using my creative talents to help foster different means of expression for the LGBTQ+ and allies. Hosting mural walls and constructing new creations like the “Unity Wall Project” have been great ways to lend my talents to help lift up and feature the talents of others.

Additionally, having served on the Middle Georgia State University Alumni Association Board for over 10 years – including my tenure as their president for a term – has given me great pride in my alma mater as we lead the way in pioneering young students helping them to fulfill their professional desires and lifelong passions. Our board has done great work for the school and the community through events like Service Day and fun volunteer occasions like pouring beer for the Macon Beer Festival. I cherish being a part of an institution that cares so deeply for, and is made up of, so many wonderful and talented community members.

What are you personally committed to accomplishing in Macon and why?

More studio spaces, especially affordable ones, help Macon artists (both experienced and young upstarts) establish themselves firmly in the region without breaking the bank. I would like to give these artists the ability to better hone their craft and focus more on finding their niche in the market to produce stable and sustainable income. My wish is that whether it’s for three weeks, three months, or three years, I want to see artists use their talents here before they seek any other locations in this country. I want them to feel comfortable and secure here to do that by having spaces for them to make their craft and their living. More artists and art here helps everyone!

Right now, what is the best thing going on in Macon?

There is so much happening in Macon right now that it is difficult to pick. I love that the city’s roads are being repaved! I think the new arena and the East Bank project is exciting as it hopefully complements the much needed and well-deserved National Park status for the Ocmulgee National Historical Park and Preserve. The historic designation of National Park status will be such a huge boon for the region, and in particular, the Muscogee Nation as they regain their ancestral lands and recover management of the expanded National Park lands. These developments are exciting to see and, paired all-together, create a large new landmark area that Maconites can be a proud steward of.

What would be a missed opportunity in Macon?

The National Park designation, if it does not come to fruition, would be a massive opportunity lost to our city, our region, and the state of Georgia as a whole. I know that there have been discussions about a high-speed rail line from Atlanta to Macon to Savannah, and though I doubt I will see it in my lifetime, I think not moving forward on more mass transit plans would be a big loss to our city and the South in general. We need more efficient ways to move more people where they want to go. At least the Macon Airport is making some waves!

When you talk about Macon to people who don’t live here, what do you tell them?

I always say that while it might not be the biggest city, its small town charm is wholly noticeable while it continues making strides to leap into the modern era. That the cost of living and its proximity to the rest of Georgia makes it a wonderful place to settle down while still having the opportunity to work and explore the state. And that though it might not be the most well-known city, just in my time here, the amount of people who have gone on to make a national and global name for themselves has blown me away. We have always fostered incredible talent here, and we’re ready for more!

How do you reach out to others to encourage more good doing?

One of the things that I love a lot about this city is that when you go out, you can’t help but run into other like-minded individuals and begin devising new projects and ideas. We have a city filled with hungry leaders and business owners, and it is always exciting to fall into conversation and realize that your quick talks just spurred each other on to go out and try new things that will help promote, engage, and revitalize this community.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I built the Trinity Woods Renaissance Festival from the ground up when I was 13. I married my best friend. And I have gotten all my Ocmulgee Artist Guild members to hug each other hello and goodbye for the last 10 years.