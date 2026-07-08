Andalusia: Coming Summer 2026

Usually, our regular column from Chef Brad Stevens asks Central Georgians to “eat where I eat,” highlighting hidden gems in the area. But since he is about to open a new restaurant, we asked him to tell us about what’s driving his decisions on the menu and atmosphere so that we can join him for some great meals and good gathering soon.

When the building at 497 Second Street became available in the fall of 2025, the Moonhanger Group was quite interested in the space. After a few tours and discussions, the plan was to purchase the building and rehash our former concept, El Camino Taqueria & Cantina. Redemption was on our minds, and we saw this as an opportunity to reimagine the restaurant and do it “with our acquired knowledge.” Our plans changed when discussion of an authentic Spanish tapas and steakhouse got us about as worked up as a rattlesnake in a hen house. Or a hen in a rattlesnake house, I can’t remember. Enter my immersion into Spanish culture and cuisine, and our new passion project, dubbed Andalusia.

Andalusia is located on the southern coast of Spain and is the most populous autonomous region in the nation. Andalusia is also the name of the Central Georgia farm home of Southern Gothic novelist Flannery O’Connor during her most prolific writing years, just outside of Milledgeville. Coincidence? Yes. Is it a coincidence that Moonhanger owner Wes Griffith and I are both O’Connor fans, and restauranteurs as well? I say no. And that is how we settled on the name Andalusia. Southern Spain and Central Georgia hold other similarities, as well, to be sure. Cadiz (the coastal city founded by the Phoenicians) and Macon lie within 3 and ½ degrees of latitude of each other. Since both areas have similar climates, there are many common ingredients and methods of cooking. Both regions take great pride in fried foods and cured ham from slightly to the north, and both regions have access to fresh seafood and amazing produce most of the year. We plan to look to other regions of Spain for our menu (notably Basque and Catalonia), but Andalusia will remain the primary focus.

For me, the most striking reason to open a Spanish restaurant in the States is the undeniable excellence of the cuisine’s principal ingredients. Building a pantry of Iberian ingredients is a dream for a chef. We’ll have jamon, tomatoes, garlic, sherry, olives, rice, chiles, almonds, yogurt — and don’t get me started on the North African spice blends. The Strait of Gibraltar separates southern Spain from the continent of Africa by less than 9 miles! Plan to start your meal with selected Spanish cheeses and cured meats. I’ve tasted multiple Iberico hams recently and must admit that they are exceptional. We’ll also source beautiful Iberico pork, steaks, seafood, and produce, ingredients that will all be cooked over our wood fired grill in our open kitchen. Be sure to snag a seat at the Chef’s Table for a bird’s eye view.

Speaking of seating, our dining space is coming together, and it’s quite exciting. The interior design plan by Robinson Home has focused on a casual, yet upscale European café vibe, with a little Macon flair. Our bar program will focus on Iberian wines and interesting cocktails. The nature of the tapas bar and steakhouse experience will allow you, as the guest, to design your own culinary adventure. Looking for a quick snack and a glass of wine? We’ve got you. Looking for a big celebratory spread with friends and family? We’ve got that covered, too. However you choose to dine with us, we hope you’ll enjoy outstanding service in a comfortable, relaxed, and modern environment.

As we approach the grand opening at Andalusia, I grow more excited as a chef. One of my favorite aspects of this career is team building and execution. This process has allowed me to interact with some of the brightest young folks in hospitality in Central Georgia, and I’m excited to see them shine. This may be a European theme, but I’m a Macon Boy at heart, and I’m super gracious to have the opportunity to provide a little bit of fun and culture to y’all. I’ll ask for your support, but I also ask that you hold us to a high standard. As they say in Espana, Salud!