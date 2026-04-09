Arts Top 10 in the 478

Fired Works

April 10–18 • The Round Building, Central City Park

Fired Works has grown from a local pottery show into one of Georgia’s largest exhibitions of functional and sculptural ceramics. The event sells work by local and regional artists while celebrating Central Georgia’s rich pottery.

Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour

April 11 • Macon City Auditorium

Jo Koy is a comedian whose fresh, relatable comedy rooted in family and culture has gone from Las Vegas coffee shop sets to worldwide stardom. Known for comedy rooted in his Filipino heritage, he’s released hit specials, topped Billboard charts, and appeared on TV while touring his energetic stand-up shows.

Magnolia Soapbox Derby

April 11 • Magnolia Street

Get ready for feats of speed, science, creativity, and community. This free family friendly annual event brings the excitement of a soap box derby race to Macon each year. Listen to music, cheer on the racers, and enjoy a glorious spring afternoon.

Macon-Mercer Symphony Orchestra

April 13 • The Piedmont Grand Opera House

Experience a reimagined symphony featuring Mercer University’s Concerto Competition winner and Shostakovich’s powerful Symphony No. 5. Conductor Yaniv Segal leads Atlanta Symphony musicians and McDuffie Center Young Artists for an energetic jolt to your Monday night.

The Pan African Festival of Georgia

April 23–26 • Henderson Stadium

Celebrating three decades of African heritage and creativity, come together to experience food, music, dance, arts and crafts, and family-friendly activities. This lively event supports The Tubman Museum’s mission.

South of Atlanta Fest

May 1–2 • Robins Financial Capitol Theatre

Brent Cobb has come back for his homegrown festival. This two-day event includes Cobb and American Aquarium at The Capitol and afterparties at Grant’s Lounge, as well as a songwriting roundtable and a Big House bash. This is a must-do for lovers of Southern soul.

Come From Away

May 1–10 • Theatre Macon

On 9/11, 38 planes carrying thousands of stranded travelers were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland. In this musical, the town’s residents welcome the unexpected guests with generosity, transforming a frightening experience into a powerful moment of global connection.

Open Streets: Houston Avenue

May 3 • Bike Walk Macon

Open Streets Macon returns to turn Houston Avenue from Newberg Avenue to Rocky Creek Road into an activated, car-free community space. Free and open to all, the event invites walking, biking, skating, play, and imagination. This is a celebration of public space and taking back streets for people, not cars.

Heathers: The Musical

May 8–17 • Macon Little Theatre

MLT’s After Dark series brings the cult classic film to life with dark humor and a killer (pun intended) soundtrack. Follow ’80s high school students as power struggles and intense teen drama spirals out of control, offering a juicy exploration of the darker side of adolescence.

Treaty Oak Revival

May 29 • Atrium Health Amphitheater

The West Texas Degenerate Tour, with opening performances by William Clark Green and Gannon Fremin/CCREV, will be a night of high-energy country and rock music. Treaty Oak Revival is a worthy contender to the modern Southern rock throne.