Arts Top 10 in the 478

Once Upon a Mattress

June 12-14

Macon Little Theatre

Once Upon a Mattress offers a whimsical, witty twist on The Princess and the Pea. This laugh-filled, classic musical follows Princess Winnifred, an unconventional royal determined to pass an outrageous test to win her prince. Packed with playful humor, it’s a charming, high-spirited take on a classic fairy tale.

An Evening with Chandra Currelley

June 13

The Douglass Theatre

For one night, The Douglass brings the powerhouse vocalist and actress to the stage for music, storytelling, and soul. Known for standout roles in Tyler Perry productions and The S.O.S. Band, Currelley blends theatrical depth with commanding vocals. Audiences can expect her signature “Holy Shake” and an unforgettable, spirit-filled performance.

Drivin’ ‘N’ Cryin’

June 18

Robins Financial Capitol Theatre

Celebrating 35 years, Atlanta’s Drivin N Cryin bring their signature blend of folk rock and high-octane live energy to the stage. Since their 1985 debut at the 688 Club, they’ve built a devoted following through relentless touring and raw performances. With a gold record and a lasting legacy, founding members Kevn Kinney and Tim Nielsen continue to drive forward.

CreekFest

June 26

Downtown Macon

Visit Macon and The Creek present CreekFest, a one-night outdoor street party celebrating the 10th anniversary of Macon’s Americana music station turned global streaming brand. Set on Cherry Street, the free event brings together live music and the spirit of a city that continues to shape Americana and soul music.

The Southern Truth Tour

June 26

Macon Coliseum

Billed as the Southern Truth tour, the three rappers on the card represent Georgia, Florida, and Louisiana, respectively. Headlined by Grammy-winning 2 Chainz, the evening includes Plies and Boosie as a primer on the dirty south hip-hop style that was most popular in the early 2010s.

Grease

July 10-25

Theatre Macon

Set in 1959 at the fictional Rydell High, the once scandalous and raunchy underground musical Grease has become a beloved, eponymous piece of pop culture. It follows a group of “greaser” teens navigating peer pressure and young love against conformist ‘50s society. With a score inspired by early rock ’n’ roll, the songs are iconic singalong fare.

Amy Ray Band

July 13

Mercer Music at Capricorn

Good luck getting tickets to see Amy Ray, the Atlanta musician whose career started in high school alongside Emily Saliers as the Indigo Girls. From basement tapes to a Grammy and nearly 20 albums, the cult classic duo has become known for harmony-rich songwriting and unwavering activism. Ray’s work continues to bridge folk, rock, and beyond.

Nicky Diamonds

July 17

Grant’s Lounge

Nicky Diamonds describes himself as an Afro-Indigenous country roots and blues artist blending tradition with personal history. Originally from San Antonio, he channels old hymnals and ancestral stories into a Delta blues style. Often touring with his 95-year-old Dobro, Diamonds wants to share the “tales and tunes of our people.”

Lindsey Stirling

July 21

Atrium Health Amphitheater

YouTube star Lindsey Stirling brings her Duality Untamed Tour to Macon to show off her genre-bending violin performance. Stirling fuses modern classical with dance and electronica, which has captivated millions of subscribers from Vivaldi to Imagine Dragons. Onstage, she blends between ballerina and raver in a pleasing show for the whole family.

Bragg Jam

July 25

Downtown Macon

A sprawling day of live music at multiple venues in Downtown Macon that takes place annually. What began decades ago as a small but loving tribute to the Bragg brothers has grown into an enormous all-day event, showcasing some of the finest musical artists in the Southeast and beyond.