CJ Story–Mount de Sales Academy

I’m going into my senior year. I’m just proud of myself for taking the initiative to be a part of different communities like theater, football, math team, beta, National Honor Society. They offer so much, and I’m proud I’ve taken what’s given to me. The values guiding me are leadership, humbleness, and the ability to connect with others. It’s not always about me, but about the bigger whole. I know challenges are going to come, and I try to face themhead on. This year I’m hoping to start my senior practicum in civil engineering. I’ve applied to acouple different engineering firms. I want to keep my GPA up, win another award for theater, and win state with our regional competition team.