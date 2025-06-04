Community Voices Sought to Shape Vision for Georgia’s First National Park and Preserve

As Georgia moves closer to establishing its first national park and preserve, the Ocmulgee National Park & Preserve Initiative (ONPPI)—with generous funding from the Knight Foundation and in partnership with the Middle Georgia Regional Commission (MGRC)—is launching a strategic planning process, led by the planning firm Kimley-Horn, to elevate local voices and shape a shared regional vision. This effort goes beyond land conservation—it’s about planning for the future of the Middle Georgia communities connected to this landscape. At its heart, the plan will honor the deep ancestral ties of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and tell the shared story between the Nation and Middle Georgia. The strategic plan will explore how the park and preserve can serve the region—socially, culturally, economically, and ecologically—while identifying ways the region can support the long-term success of this landmark conservation effort.

To ensure the plan reflects community values and needs, ONPPI and Kimley-Horn will host a series of public meetings across the region in early June 2025. The meetings are open-house style, allowing attendees to drop in at their convenience, visit activity stations, learn about the planning process and share their insights and experiences.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build something that reflects who we are as a region,” said Matt Chalfa, the Director of Strategic Planning at ONPPI. “We’re not just planning a park—we’re planning a future that honors the land, uplifts our communities and ensures that everyone has a voice in shaping what comes next.”

“A strategic plan is more than a roadmap—it’s a reflection of the people and places it’s built to serve,” said Leah Campbell, the Project Manager for Kimley-Horn. “Our first priority is to listen. By gathering input from communities across the region, we can ensure the plan is rooted in local knowledge, responsive to local needs and aligned with a shared vision for the future of the park and preserve.”

These sessions are designed to welcome input from all corners of the region—from local residents and business owners to hunters, anglers, conservationists and those who simply feel connected to the Ocmulgee landscape.

The public meeting schedule includes:

East Macon

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 PM

Location: Rosa Jackson Recreation Center, 1211 Maynard Street, Macon, GA, 31217

Twiggs County

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Location: Twiggs County Senior Center, 400 Bullard Road, GA 31044

Houston County

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Location: Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd, Robins Air Force Base, GA, 31098

Macon-Bibb County

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Location: Macon Mall – Middle Georgia Regional Commission (MGRC) Offices, 3661 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA, 31206

The strategic planning process aims to align regional priorities, identify opportunities for collaboration and provide a framework for maximizing the park’s environmental, cultural and economic potential. Drawing on local knowledge and community-driven feedback, the resulting plan will serve as a roadmap for ensuring that the benefits of a national park are fully realized—and equitably shared.

Through this initiative, ONPPI hopes to build a strong foundation for the park that reflects the stories, needs, and aspirations of the people it will serve for generations to come. For more information and updates, visit https://www.ocmulgeepark.org/strategicplan.