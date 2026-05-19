Creative Cities Initiative Launches With $3.5 million to Embed Artists at the Heart of Civic Life

Knight Foundation and Springboard for the Arts partner to connect communities through shared learning and locally driven arts strategies

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation today announced the launch of the Creative Cities Initiative, a $3.5 million, five-year investment into Springboard for the Arts to create stronger pathways for arts and culture to become integrated into civic life across eight Knight communities, including Macon. The initiative deepens Knight’s partnership with Springboard for the Arts, a Saint Paul-based organization with two decades of demonstrated success connecting artists and civic systems across urban and rural communities. Through the Creative Cities Initiative, participating communities will gain structured support to develop locally driven strategies for working with artists and cultural workers on local priorities such as housing, health, economic mobility and community well-being.

The announcement comes as local artists and cultural organizations face significant cuts in federal support for the arts, and as communities navigate social isolation, economic insecurity and declining public trust. Research from Americans for the Arts shows that arts and culture strengthen social connection, support local economies and fuel civic participation. Creative Cities is designed to bolster local networks, provide practical tools for cross-sector work and build long-term resilience in local creative ecosystems. The initiative will include eight Knight communities — Akron, Ohio; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit; Macon, Georgia; Miami; Philadelphia; San Jose, California; and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“Springboard for the Arts has spent decades showing what becomes possible when artists and arts and cultural organizations are recognized as essential civic partners,” said Kristina Newman-Scott, vice president for arts at Knight Foundation. “Creative Cities brings that practice into eight Knight communities, while ensuring each city can shape its own path. By connecting these communities to one another, we are building a shared learning network where ideas and strategies can travel across cities, strengthening the role of arts and culture in civic life.”

Through the Creative Cities initiative, artists, organizations and local governments will have access to cultural asset mapping; training opportunities to help build relationships between arts and other sectors; support to pilot and shape city-specific strategies for how arts and culture can advance well-being; and opportunities to connect with and learn from leaders across the Knight communities.

Over the past five years, Springboard for the Arts has worked with more than 100,000 artists across 22 states and created nationally replicated models that position artists as essential to vibrant and just local economies and more human centered systems. Springboard also stewards the Creative Change Coalition, a national network of place-based organizations advancing equity and creativity across the country. Launched in 2023, the 200-member coalition connects organizations with peer engagement opportunities, technical assistance and shared resources. The Creative Cities Initiative will be led by Laura Zabel and Jun-Li Wang, who will each take on expanded national leadership roles with the Creative Change Coalition to implement this work.

“Creativity and culture are foundational to the health of individuals, neighborhoods and economies. The most pressing issues in our communities urgently need the imagination and skills of artists. We’re excited to use Springboard’s tools to strengthen the great work happening in Knight communities and build more robust and durable infrastructure for creativity and culture,” said Laura Zabel, executive director of Springboard for the Arts and founding director of the Creative Change Coalition.”

The Creative Cities Initiative advances Knight’s arts strategy, which prioritizes strengthening cultural ecosystems and positioning artists as civic partners and contributors to economic mobility and growth.