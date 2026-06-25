Cups and Water: Summoning the Choir

Story by Erin Robinson Hall | Photos courtesy of Lisa Hargrove

When she stepped up to the pulpit, she still struggled with how to speak hope and healing in the words of her sermon.

Like many clergy, Rev. Ashley Robinson preached to a congregation that felt heartache and worry about the latest news headlines. An experienced pastor, she preached from the Gospel of John, but she knew the people needed a way to express their fears.

She ended the sermon by saying, “The Spirit does not always give us answers, but she does give us songs.”

Then she sang. Her voice, a cappella, offered the words of a spiritual that most folks in the sanctuary knew well: “This joy that I have, the world didn’t give it to me. The world didn’t give it, and the world can’t take it away.” The volume of voices grew with each verse as the people stood from their pews and found their own harmonies. The empowered feeling was palpable as the chorale of worshippers sang.

Sometimes, you must summon the choir.

Across Macon, talented choir directors lead singers and musicians to use their voices in powerful ways.

Lisa Hargrove leads the choirs of two different faith communities. Hargrove has been the director of music at High Street Unitarian Universalist Church for 21 years. She also has directed the High Holy Days Choir for Temple Beth Israel for the past 20 years. In addition to leading songs of faith, Hargrove directs the community choir for the interfaith service during Macon Pride.

Bringing people together in song is a joy for her. Following in the footsteps of her mother, who was the director of music at the First Methodist Church in Eastman, Georgia for 40 years, Hargrove says her memories are tied to music. “I can’t remember a time when I was not singing in a choir, nor can I remember not being able to sight-read music.” Hargrove also sings with the Choral Society of Middle Georgia, the Macon Madrigal Singers and the Georgian Renaissance Singers.

Sharing in song offers a connection. Hargrove sees a thread of kinship through her choir experiences. “In every choir I’ve directed or have been a member of, I always find that even though we walk different paths in life and have different faiths and beliefs, choral music always finds a way to shine a light on our shared values,” Hargrove said.

What are people hoping to find when they show up for choir rehearsals, concerts, and moments to lead in worship? Hargrove said her High Street choir members find expression for their faith and their identity. “Music is a universal language that directly touches people. It is a creative outlet for our truest selves.”

Perhaps offering a tune to which people can voice their truth is what makes communal singing such a powerful experience. A High Street choir member said that choral music is “a way for each of us to be part of something bigger than ourselves. We are making a joyful noise together that we could never accomplish alone.”

Accomplishing more together is the aim of a new movement called “Singing Resistance.” The organization invites singers to gather and learn choruses that can be used in moments of peaceful protest, vigils and community gatherings. Singers practice well-known songs like “We Shall Overcome” and newer songs like “Hold On.”

Musician Liz Digitale Anderson helped launch this movement of singers who gather in cities across the United States to sing choruses that respond to injustice. On a recent podcast, Anderson described the hope of this movement: “Singing can be a channel for our grief. Singing can be a channel for our rage together. Singing can be a channel for our joy together.”

The organization counts more than 250 Singing Resistance groups nationwide that maintain a commitment to be “grounded in love, nonviolence and solidarity.” Macon will soon sing in solidarity. The community now has a local Singing Resistance group.

The idea developed after hearing some buzz about similar organizations in Atlanta and Savannah. Clergy from many faiths across Georgia began chatting about what a catalyzing experience it has been to gather and sing the simple choruses.

Rev. Sara Pugh-Montgomery and I began wondering what it would be like to form a Singing Resistance group here in Central Georgia. Lisa Hargrove was one of the first leaders who came to mind to help, because of her interfaith connections and willing spirit. We reached out to a handful of local community leaders and formed a plan to launch this idea: Singing Resistance Macon.

The plan is simple: gather with people and learn new choruses. Over the summer, two singing events are scheduled; all are welcome. Sing with all the voice you have, listening and learning from the people who show up to sing beside you.

Who will that be? Anyone who has a voice. The experience is more “call and response” than printed sheet music. The hope is that people from many faith communities, denominations, and individuals will join in. The songs are secular; the experience feels like something sacred.

Folk singer Pete Seeger said, “Get people to sing together and they’ll act together, too.”

The work of summoning the choir is an act of imagination and justice. We trust that in gathering, we are claiming a connection beyond what usually separates us. Then, when our Central Georgia community gathers for a vigil or a march, we are ready with songs for those moments when music can speak louder than shouts. We may not have all the solutions we seek, but we do have songs.