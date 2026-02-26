Foodie News

Brief bites of savory local food info to whet your appetite

Story by Carly Lenhardt





Tic-Toc Macon

Got late night cravings? Walking tacos, wings, mozzarella sticks, and loaded hashbrowns are coming soon to Tic Toc. If you haven’t visited lately, the legendary spot reopened as part of Late Nite in summer 2025. But don’t worry — familiar favorites aren’t going anywhere. “Our grilled cheese is dangerously delicious and served way past bedtime. Nothing says, ‘I love me’ like melty cheese at 1 AM!” said Wes Nobles, owner of Tic Toc and Late Nite.

Vida Latin Kitchen

A Cuban restaurant is coming to midtown Macon! Vida Latin Kitchen’s menu is inspired by the owner’s Cuban family recipes. The restaurant, once Greek Corner Pizza has overcome a complete renovation after a fire in 2021. “Items on the menu include my favorite Paula’s Ropa Vieja– a very traditional Cuban dish,” said Ernesto Aguirre, also the successful owner of Macon’s El Sombrero. “It is slow-cooked shredded beef in a flavorful tomato sauce with sides of white rice with black beans.” Expect it to be open by mid-February.

Berry Good

I’m “berry” excited to announce the soon-to-be smoothie cafe coming to Downtown Macon! A feel good, grab-and-go café concept called Berry Good will offer smoothies, soups, salads, and thoughtfully made sweets, all centered around real ingredients. “Berry Good is about more than what’s in the cup. It’s about the feeling. We’ve created a bright, art-filled space where people can enjoy real fruit smoothies, made with real love, surrounded by positivity and community,” Randy Heart, the owner of Berry Good, said.

The Social Duck

The new kid on the Second Street block sure is fitting in. The long-awaited entertainment venue opened this summer, bringing a fresh energy downtown with duckpin bowling, a casual lounge vibe, and an atmosphere both family-friendly and corporate-event ready. “Social Duck is where laid-back fun meets elevated social space,” said owner Kris Ellis.

Bearfoot Tavern

But Ellis is not done there. After closing for over a year due to building damage, Bearfoot Tavern is a comeback story for the ages, operating out of a small food truck during renovations and reopening last December. Reviving the classic menu with some new items included, what is most exciting is its most ambitious addition yet — upstairs will be housing Flight Time, which will be Macon’s first downtown golf, flight, and racing simulator experience, complete with interactive darts. This brings next-level entertainment to the city and expands Bearfoot’s role as a destination, complimenting The Social Duck next door. “Together, Social Duck and Bearfoot Tavern represent the resilience, creativity, and forward momentum of downtown Macon,” Ellis said.

Toasted Kitchen + Cocktails

North Macon’s newly beloved brunch place, Toasted, just crossed the one-year mark. Starting out the new year strong, they announced their “Sweater Weather” menu, including specials like Pumpkin Spice Toast and Apple Cider Mimosas. “We are looking forward to adding some exciting new events this year, such as wine and cocktail food pairings, as well hosting private after hours events,” co-owner Rick Howard said.

Rhythm and Rally

Rhythm and Rally — or as I like to call it, Picklemall — is getting a restaurant! Because what sounds better than a game of pickleball served up with a side of beer? The restaurant will be aiming to open this summer and serve players with the fuel for success. “Breaking bread– that’s what turns a building into a commons,” general manager John Roberts said. “It’s about cementing this place as one of Georgia’s most active and accessible gathering spaces.”

Gangnam Grill

After operating Ninja Steakhouse and Sushi for a decade, the Downtown Macon family-owned business transformed into a fast-casual Korean dining experience, Gangnam Grill, under the same leadership in 2025. This year brings a new summer-inspired item to the menu. Come for customizable bibimbap bowls or bulgogi burritos, but stay for this delicious dessert. “We’re excited to introduce Cup Bingsu, a shaved ice, summertime sweet treat,” co-owner Ciara Evans said. “We look forward to sharing our favorite dishes with you!”

Flying Biscuit

With lines out the door since opening last summer, popular franchise Flying Biscuit Café is serving the community with Southern brunch comfort food seven days a week in their first Macon location in the heart of downtown. The place is decorated with nods to the city’s cultural and musical heritage. “Our Creamy Grits, Stuffed French Toast, and Chicken and Waffles are our signature favorites,” co-owner Ariel Esteves said.