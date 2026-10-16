Gallery West Lives On

The downtown spot opened originally by Kirsten and Kirk West will stick around after their retirement

Story by MM Staff

Gallery West has seen a lot of change during its time in Downtown Macon. Originally opened in 2015, the fine arts gallery has been witness to the revitalization of the area, such as construction underway at the Bibb Theater next door, or the opening of Neel’s Lofts across the street.

Now, the biggest change of all has occurred: The Wests, Kirk and Kirsten, will exit out of the cultural space they founded, but Gallery West will remain. As they enter retirement, Gallery West will stay open, thanks to veteran downtown entrepreneur Scott Mitchell, who also owns The Bohemian Den and Sweet Eleanor’s.



“I believe art spaces matter,” said Mitchell of why he was compelled to keep the brand alive. “They give people room to feel, to heal, to question, to celebrate, and to belong. My hope is to continue building a place where creativity and community meet.”

Kirk West was a photographer best known for his work in music photography, as a long career on the road as the manager for the Allman Brothers Band and other prolific artists gave him a unique perspective. The gallery was Kirsten’s brainchild, and alongside works of Kirk, they used space to promote both local and visiting artists, have small concerts, and sell creative goods.

Under new ownership, the name will remain the same and visitors can still go to purchase Kirk West prints, alongside other Macon music merchandise. New exhibitions will continue to be hung with rotating artists sharing their work. However, Mitchell is slightly expanding inventory to include a variety of other gifts, like mugs, hats, and jewelry.

Special events have already begun to take place, like a recent gathering for GABBAFest. Continuing the collaboration between downtown businesses, a cassette tape-decorated host stand came from JBA down the street.

Gallery West is one of many art galleries downtown, including McEachern Art Center, the 567 Center for Renewal, Macon Arts Alliance, Tanglewood Art Studios, and Wesleyan College Leadership Lab, with most programming an art crawl during first Fridays each month. The art crawl began from the Contemporary Art Exchange (see page XX with an interview from artist Eric O’Dell), a project that once operated out of raw, unfinished spaces with sparse other attractions nearby. The crawl has come far from its humble origins.

Mitchell is open to new collaborations and programming in the space, sharing that he hoped Gallery West is “where artists are uplifted, where difficult conversations can happen, where joy can be shared, and where everyone feels like they have a seat at the table.”

CTA: Keep up with Downtown Macon’s First Friday art crawl and let us know where you went by tagging @maconmagazine in your posts and stories.