Homespun Album Reviews

Story by Justin Cutway

Another year has come and gone since the last Macon Magazine music issue, and our incredible local talent has been as busy as ever. One thing I’ve learned from the last three years of hosting Local Load-In on 100.9 The Creek is that there is always something new to discover in Central Georgia’s ever-evolving local music scene. I can guarantee that, for as much as I look, even I have missed some amazing music happening right in my own backyard. We owe it to ourselves to explore, embrace and support local music. These albums and singles (in no particular order) offer just a sample of the bountiful crop of music that popped up out of Central Georgia in the past year.

— Justin Cutway



Ashes — Ashes

After much anticipation, ASHES has released its first EP. One of the hottest acts in Macon right now, this group of well-chosen and stylishly executed songs is an amazing introduction to the band’s talent and sensibility. Precise melodic guitars intertwine in familiar, comfortable ways and are refreshed by a smooth, swinging rhythm section. Rock ballads, smooth jams, Southern rock anthems, alternative and grunge (and, dare I say, prog) are all used by ASHES as it makes its own distinct, jangly, radio-ready mark on Central Georgia.

Featured track: “Don’t Trust It”



Jackson Tanner Trio — Jackson Tanner Trio

Jackson Tanner Trio’s eponymous debut is just plain, old-fashioned, guitar-driven rock ‘n’ roll from a classic, impeccable power trio. There are nods to some of those iconic Macon acts of yore, but don’t let that fool you. There’s a ’90s alternative lean to the songs on this album that cuts through that history with a youthful attitude and six strings of virtuosity. Dusted with almost stream-of-consciousness lyrics that titter between the whimsical and the mystical, the whole package points to a looseness that allows Jackson Tanner Trio to follow its muse wherever it may lead.

Featured track: “Traveler”



Goodie Supreme — Don’t Let That Bother You

On Don’t Let That Bother You, classic vibes and Goodie Supreme’s old-school style take center stage. The beats ebb and flow in perfect sync with rhymes that don’t shy away from honesty and wisdom, but instead embrace the perspective of an elder statesman and hip-hop legacy. The whole album sounds like sitting on the porch listening to stories from someone who has lived it and is happy to share. There’s a hopeful optimism on Don’t Let That Bother You that only comes from maturity and recognizing real struggles can be eased just enough with good vibes and good music.

Featured track: “Theme Song”