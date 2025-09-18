Kirby Godsey

I’m excited about the Riverside development for Mercer’s new School of Medicine.Alongside the convention center, hotels, living spaces, and retail, it’s probably the largestsingle downtown development ever. It’s transformative.Macon is uniquely positioned, geographically and culturally, to be Georgia’s leading cityoutside Atlanta. We’re accessible from everywhere, truly the crossroads of Georgia. The starfor Macon has been rising and will continue to rise. The future is bright. We have greatpeople, leaders, and vision.We’re united in our diversity. That’s special. Mercer plays a big role, as do MGA, Wesleyan,and Central Georgia Tech. We have entrepreneurial energy. NewTownhas been critical inredeveloping downtown. Macon is creating its own future