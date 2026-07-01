Last Minute Macon

We’re known as a “walk-up town” for tickets — and that can be a problem. Find out how to be a better fan.

Story by Brittny Johnson | Photos by Matt Odom

My mom and I love music and going to concerts. Whenever an artist we enjoy comes to town, we get excited about buying tickets and planning what to wear. While preparing for the upcoming Babyface and 112 concert at Atrium Health Amphitheater, we found ourselves talking about concert culture and ticket sales in Macon. My mom and her friends, mostly Baby Boomers, usually buy tickets within a week of them going on sale, and often purchase them directly from the box office via phone or in person. My friends and I, mostly Millennials, tend to wait longer and buy tickets online, if we even go at all. Sometimes, we Google a ticket or click from social media, not even knowing the verified source.

It made me wonder whether this habit is generational, but either way, it has become a problem for our city.

I never fully realized how damaging last-minute ticket purchases can be to the future of entertainment in Macon. Weak advance ticket sales create a major financial risk for venues and promoters, who rely on early sales to measure interest and potential return on investment. Macon’s “wait-and-see” culture can make it appear that audiences are uninterested in live shows, discouraging artists from booking performances here. That phenomenon often leads to postponements and cancellations, something many of us have experienced personally or discussed on social media. In summer 2024, shows like Summer Jam and the planned Bell Biv DeVoe concerts were postponed or canceled. While low early ticket sales may not have been the reason, it is a reasonable assumption.

Then, after a lack of support comes the criticism: “This is why I don’t waste money trying to do anything in Macon,” or “No one good ever comes here anyway.” It becomes a cycle that will continue unless we change our habits. If we want Macon to grow, attract tourism and support local businesses, we must participate in that growth — not just talk about it.

Alex Habersham, an educator and motivational speaker who has served on several arts and music boards in Macon as well as founding the Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages, said he has personally seen artists pass on Macon because of poor advance ticket sales. When asked whether he had ever experienced a time when he had to advocate for Macon to secure artists, he responded with a resounding, “Plenty of them!” Habersham believes stronger marketing is key, explaining that technology has changed and most entertainment can be accessed for free on TV, so promoters must be more creative. Habersham believes that live events have to work harder to build excitement. He acknowledges that Macon is a “walk-up” town, meaning many people wait until the last minute to buy tickets, but said promoters still need to identify their audience and create marketing strategies that encourage early sales. At the same time, he emphasized that fans must do their part by showing up and supporting artists.

Olivia Walter, multimedia manager for Bibb County and president of Bragg Jam music festival, shared similar concerns. Since 2017, Walter has helped organize the concert crawl in Macon and said the city’s ticket-buying habits stand out compared with other places she has worked, including Nashville. “I’ve never experienced another city that purchases tickets so late,” Walter said. She added that “it is very frightening when you’re working in those venues or from the perspective of an agent who has booked their artist at the venue… it makes them wonder if it’s worth it to go to that place.” From the perspective of booking agents, slow sales can make Macon seem like a risky stop for artists. Walter also noted that many people rely on promo codes or expect free tickets instead of fully supporting performers. Although she believes things are improving, she still feels pressure to offer discounts because, as she puts it, “that’s how Macon works.”

Like Habersham, Walter often finds herself advocating for Macon. She highlights the city’s musical history, local culture, and restaurants to show artists why Macon is worth visiting. She recalled how Chatham Rabbits visited Macon Bagels during Bragg Jam and fell in love with the atmosphere, eventually returning later for a pop-up performance. Experiences like that, Walter said, are what make Macon special, and the city must continue creating those moments for visiting artists.

Ultimately, it all comes down to support. If an artist you love comes to town, buy a ticket. Buy it early, spread the word, and view it as an investment in the city’s future.

Walter’s observations also reinforced my thoughts after the conversation with my mom: “There is a higher risk with younger performers.” There is a tendency to take a more casual, last-minute approach to attending events, even when people genuinely want to go, leading the music market here to skew towards older folks. While it may seem harmless, those delayed decisions can have a lasting impact on whether artists and promoters see Macon as a worthwhile stop. And if we are not willing to participate in and support the events happening in our city, we can’t continue to complain when artists stop coming or shows get canceled. Macon’s entertainment culture can change, but it starts with us. If we want live music, thriving venues and artists who see value in performing here, we must show up and support them.