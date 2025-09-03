Macon Fashion Week Launches, Celebrates Sustainability, Design, and Community

MACON, GA September 3, 2025 — The inaugural Macon Fashion Week (MFW) is set for November 2 – 8, highlighting the city’s unique style, history, and designers. As a prelude to the week, the public is invited to the MFW Launch + Designer Presentation on Saturday, September 13 at 6 p.m. at Wesleyan College Leadership Lab (522 Cherry Street). Attendees will learn about the programs for MFW, meet designers and others in creative industries, and interact with the style presentation featuring local designers’ work.

MFW is a weeklong celebration of fashion, design, and cultural expression featuring daily events including workshops, panel discussions, interactive gatherings, and runway programs exhibiting the talent of local designers, boutiques, student creators,and Muscogee (Creek) Indigenous designers. With a focus on sustainability, education, and local creativity, MFW will unfold in various venues across the city, inviting all to experience fashion in bold and unexpected ways.

MFW Highlights:

Runway presentations: Featuring local designers, curated looks from local stores, sustainable styles, student talent, and Muscogee (Creek) designers

Workshops + panel discussions: Engaging sessions on ethical fashion, sustainable practices, and entrepreneurship in creative industries

Aesthetics + storytelling: Connecting hair, nail, and makeup artists to stylists, designers, and boutiques with the goal of getting artists paid while engaging photographers, writers, and the media to tell the stories

Immersive programming: Creative showcases, meet-ups, pop-ups, and style activations in both traditional businesses and unexpected spaces

Macon Fashion Week is committed to supporting local artists, amplifying diverse voices, supporting responsible fashion practices, and building bridges between designers, students, and the Macon community and beyond. Featured designers will be included in the October/November Arts Issue of Macon Magazine, offering readers a glimpse into the visionaries shaping Macon’s creative future.



Interested businesses, designers, and individuals are encouraged to be a part of MFW. Find out more, and sign up to get involved at maconfashionweek.com. For more information, press access, or partnership opportunities, contact programs@maconmagazine.com.