Mercer launches degree programs in Music Production, Music Business from Capricorn Studios

With new music industry focused programs, Mercer preserves Macon’s music reputation for the next generation and takes advantage of its powerful downtown venue network

Story by Julia Morrison | Photos by Matt Odom

Mercer University is launching two new degree programs focused on the modern music industry from Townsend School of Music, expanding its offerings in partnership with Mercer Music at Capricorn and opportunities at the newly acquired Robins Financial Capitol Theatre and The Piedmont Grand Opera House.

Beginning in fall 2026, students can enroll in these new undergraduate degree pathways, earning either a Bachelor of Science in Music Business or a Bachelor of Music in Music Production. Both programs will combine traditional music study with hands-on industry experience at Capricorn’s recording studios and production facilities and gain live concert experience at theatrical venues in Downtown Macon.

Townsend School of Music Dean Gary G. Gerber said the programs grew naturally out of Mercer’s investment in historic Capricorn Studios, which, after decades of the building being unoccupied, reopened in 2019 as a recording studio, museum, business incubator, and educational space.

“This building down here at Capricorn was built for multiple reasons, but one of the reasons was for Mercer to use it as an educational space. That’s always been the vision,” Gerber said. “It’s used by the music community and for the public as the incubator, as a museum, as a working studio, but now it’s actually fulfilling the educational mission that it was originally repurposed for.”

The Music Business program is designed for students interested in the management and business side of the music industry. The program includes 30 credit hours through Mercer’s Stetson-Hatcher School of Business, blending music coursework with classes in entrepreneurship, management, and business operations.

Students in the Music Production program will also complete foundational music courses and join applied lessons and ensembles while taking 21 credit hours in music production. Courses will be taught using Capricorn’s studios, classrooms, and digital audio workstation labs.

These degree pathways are geared toward students who are passionate about music but may not see themselves primarily as performers. The degree combines musicianship courses with production and industry training, along with business courses intended to broaden students’ understanding of the music industry.

According to Gerber, music production students will complete coursework designed to provide “real world experiences,” including a senior-year internship. Students will have the opportunity to observe and intern at The Grand and The Capitol as “live labs,” putting themselves in the action at venues that have hosted marquee names such as Country Music Hall of Fame artist Emmylou Harris or multi-Grammy Award winning indie singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers in 2026

Both degree tracks will give students access to Capricorn’s working studio environment, where they will be able to interact with professional engineers, producers, and recording artists.

Gerber said that connection to a commercial studio environment is one of the strongest aspects of the new programs.

“The most exciting thing is using the facilities at Capricorn, because it’s kind of getting the best of both worlds,” he said. “A student has the undergrad experience of a degree with everything that happens on the main campus and the music building, but also being able to come downtown to Capricorn to use the tools and lab here, and then the actual recording studios being available for their degree.”

“And to be able to have internships and work alongside a working studio, that’s a game changer for us to drive great student outcomes,” Gerber added.

The programs recently received approval through the National Association of Schools of Music, the accrediting organization for music schools, as well as approval through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Gerber said Mercer has also hired a new faculty member to lead the programs, Sean Gehricke.

“We have a new professor who is going to head up all this, and he has been out in Los Angeles for the last 16 years. He has been in the industry and has taught at Chapman University,” Gerber said. “So we have someone with some really interesting experiences to teach the courses.”

Mercer officials believe the programs could help prepare students for careers within Georgia’s growing entertainment industry, particularly as film, television, and music production continue expanding in Atlanta and across the state.

“It’s one of those things where hopefully our graduates will get an understanding of the music industry side of it, so that they can stay in Georgia and actually be employed,” he said.

The university has already seen early interest in the programs ahead of their launch. Gerber said that more than a dozen students have applied so far for the inaugural class.

“We really haven’t done a whole lot of advertising for it,” he said. “It’s been a little bit on social media and things like that and word of mouth.”

Mercer Music at Capricorn opened in downtown Macon as part of a larger effort to preserve and expand the legacy of Capricorn Records, the historic label associated with Southern rock acts like The Allman Brothers Band, Marshall Tucker Band, and Wet Willie. The facility now houses recording studios, educational spaces, offices, and artist development programs.

For more information about the new degree programs, Mercer directs prospective students to contact Gerber through the Townsend School of Music.

Julia Morrison works for Mercer University as the Director of Arts Marketing and Community Engagement.