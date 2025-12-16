My Macon: Insider Guides to Downtown Macon

In partnership with NewTown Macon

In this series, we turn to the passionate Maconites, those who call this vibrant city home, to curate their very own guides to experiencing Downtown Macon. Whether you are a resident seeking to rediscover your city or a curious visitor eager to immerse yourself in the local culture, these guides will open doors to new ideas and lasting memories. Discover what defines Downtown Macon: from feeling the energy of our bustling streets and exploring historic landmarks to savoring the mouthwatering cuisine and engaging with the vibrant arts and music scene. We’ll let the insiders share more.

What happens when you combine a passion for bartending with a few dashes of whimsy and holiday magic? For Chasen Smith and Jordan Kirksey, the bubbling mixture of their service industry experience and flair for over-the-top events have resulted in a charming cocktail called Switch-Macon (A Theme Bar), a new business in Downtown Macon devoted to seasonal pop-ups that change all year. Their first idea brings back Blitzen, a Christmas experience with libations and plenty of tinsel for some holiday cheer.

Smith and Kirksey discuss what warms their hearts three sizes about the downtown scene and what to expect from their constantly changing concept.

THIS BEGAN LAST YEAR AS THE HOLIDAY POPUP BLITZEN AND HAS GROWN INTO A BRICK-AND-MORTAR LOCATION. WHAT INSPIRED YOU TO TURN THAT POSITIVE EXPERIMENT INTO A PERMANENT CONCEPT?

We started this business as Macon Drinks, Central Georgia’s premier event bar service. We have always had a passion for events and event bars. We wanted to open a completely new concept that would also take us back to our roots. Blitzen was such a huge success that we knew Macon wanted this concept permanently.

EACH SEASON BRINGS A WHOLE NEW THEME FOR SWITCH-MACON (A THEME BAR). HOW DO YOU DREAM UP THOSE TRANSFORMATIONS? WHAT’S YOUR CREATIVE PROCESS LIKE BEHIND THE SCENES?

It takes months of precise planning. We scout out estate sales, yard sales, and buy old décor from friends and family. We work with local event designer Donna Pilkey, Ross Chaplin, and our amazing florist crew. They are a huge driving force behind helping bring our themes to life. Our admin Ross is also a HUGE part of pulling the design together — he works tirelessly shopping, organizing, and developing spreadsheets for each theme.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED TO BRING BACK THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, AND WHAT MIGHT SURPRISE RETURNING GUESTS?

We are most excited about bringing back our iconic drink menu. Everyone fell in love with it last year. We have made some slight adjustments, but everyone’s favorite staples will still be available, as well as some new exciting options. Our favorite part is the looks on people’s faces when they walk in. They are always blown away by the transformation, and nothing beats the pure joy they have.

“NewTown has been a huge driver behind our small business… Their Entrepreneur’s Academy program taught us so much valuable knowledge.”

DOWNTOWN MACON HAS SEEN SO MUCH GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS. WHAT MADE YOU CHOOSE TO PUT DOWN ROOTS HERE?

We are both from Macon, so we have seen downtown change and grow a lot throughout our lives. Downtown is a melting pot of small businesses, and we wanted to be a part of that “family.”

HOW DO YOU SEE SWITCH-MACON (A THEME BAR) FITTING INTO (AND CONTRIBUTING TO) THE ENERGY OF DOWNTOWN?

We want to be more than a bar. We hope to be a community hub for special events with local artists and vendors as well as host mashups with other downtown businesses.

NEWTOWN MACON HAS BEEN A BIG DRIVER OF DOWNTOWN MACON’S REVITALIZATION. HOW HAS THEIR WORK SUPPORTED OR INSPIRED WHAT YOU’RE BUILDING?

NewTown has been a huge driver behind our small business. They have always been a huge supporter of Macon Drinks. Their Entrepreneur’s Academy program taught us so much valuable knowledge about growing our business. They helped us market Blitzen last year to help make it a success, and they are also a large part of our financing for our permanent space.

YOU’RE PART OF A REALLY COLLABORATIVE BUSINESS COMMUNITY. WHO HAVE BEEN SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE NEIGHBORS OR PARTNERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE?

Downtown has a lot of great business owners. Tony and Ashley Doolin at Monkey’s Paw and Nikki and Matt Hammock with Oliver’s Corner Bistro have both been a huge help to us getting started. They’ve been answering tons of new “brick and mortar” questions. Visit Macon has also been a huge help in helping us promote and market our new space.

WHAT’S YOUR PERFECT DAY IN DOWNTOWN MACON FROM LOOK-LIKE-FROM-MORNING COFFEE TO LAST CALL?

We would start our morning with coffee at Reckon, breakfast at Famous Mike’s, Lunch at Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen. Then we would check out the vendor market on Poplar on Wednesdays, donate some stuff for thrift shop at Wear, and have dinner at Oliver’s, followed by a few cocktails at The Monkey’s Paw.

What’s on the docket at Blitzen for Switch-Macon?

After a sold-out start, here’s how you can join in on the holiday fun this season during the Blitzen blitz while also supporting community organizations and local artists:

Sip and Paint with Sarah Tinsley Parker | December 2 and 11

Christmas with the Queens: The Empire and Macon Pride | December 14

The Great Christmas Wine Mixer | December 18

Cookies and Cocktails: Macon’s best cookie competition | December 21

Get tickets and reservations now at Switch-Macon’s social media pages or switchmacon.com