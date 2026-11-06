My Macon: Jave Bjorkman

Jave Bjorkman is a believer in Macon. From finding his soulmate to living out his passions with And So We Go Productions to starting a storefront business and having a rich church community, one might be surprised that not only has he found his way, but he’s done so while still under 40. It’s all possible in a place like Downtown Macon, where mentorship and oppotunity can come together for young leaders. We asked Jave about who he is behind the camera.



You moved from the Philippines at a young age and graduated from Mercer. Tell us about your work and how you navigated to find your way.

I believe that God has always gone before me, clearing the way for what I do now. That said, every step has always been out of faith. I am blessed to have parents who have always believed in me, which gave me the courage to pursue starting a business. I knew that I loved connecting with people and trying to understand what moves them to action.



Telling stories through commercial video and photography was the thing that best fit me. Now my wife, Katie, has just as much — if not more — belief in me to continue to pursue my dreams.



I think it’s having people that believe in me that has made all the difference. And that’s what I want to do for others who I come in contact with. There’s nothing more empowering and emboldening than someone totally bought in to you.

Can you share any defining moments in your life?

I have several, but one is a definite catalyst for why I do what I do now. I received a sponsorship to go on a Mercer on Mission trip to Tanzania. There, I was entrusted to tell the story of an non-governmental organization (NGO) that helped street children reconnect back to their families while giving them a place to stay, and continue their learning, in the meantime. The Mercer team helped create a tailored curriculum that the NGO could use to teach the children under their care. From first aid to mental health strategies and yoga, the curriculum extended the NGO’s teaching capabilities. The challenge then wasn’t to tell a story of rising up and being victorious (a lot of mission videos tend to do that), it was how collaboration empowers teams to expand their horizons.

You’re known to be a collaborator, teaching colleagues and clients how to do the creative work. What is the power of collaboration to you?

Collaboration is the essence of our company name, And So We Go. The only way we can grow and move forward to better, brighter things is together. Every personal accomplishment I can think of has always been achieved with others.

Speaking of working together, how has NewTown Macon been a helpful partner for your businesses and personally?

From the Entrepreneur’s Academy, to the coworking spaces (where I first started), to the small business loan program, having someone like NewTown as a resource to turn to made all the difference for my business. I don’t think I would’ve ever left my bedroom “office” if I wasn’t referred to their coworking space back in 2017. Now, we have a studio on Third Street, and a separate corporate office on Mulberry Street through NewTown. Each space is strategic for engaging with our creative community as well as our own corporate clients.

How does downtown Macon inspire your work?

Macon is a place of believers, hard workers, and dreamers. Everyone I know here has an attitude of, “whatever they can do out there, we can do here too.” Getting to connect with people like that gets me excited to work, as if all the world had its eyes set on this city.

What is missing downtown? What are your ideas for achieving? Tell us your vision!

More believers who encourage others that they can make a difference here in Macon. More hard workers who enter the arena to get their hands dirty engaging, connecting, and helping around our community. More dreamers who are never satisfied with the status quo. And a Filipino restaurant.

When you’re not working, what are you doing?

Catching up on the 340 reels that Katie and I send to each other during the week.

Describe your perfect day in downtown Macon.