Newtown Macon and Dashboard present Bright City: Armor and Adornment Public Art Exhibition

Armor and Adornment: Muscogee Fashion Rooted in Identity is presented for Bright City in partnership with Dashboard and NewTown Macon, with support from Macon Magazine as a contributor for Macon Fashion Week. This exhibit was also funded thanks to an anonymous donor of the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. This is the 7th edition of the Bright City series.

This exhibition presents authentic designs made and modeled by Muscogee (Creek) people, captured through the vision of Macon-based photographers. It celebrates fashion as both art and identity, rooted in traditions yet alive in the present. Curated by Tracie Revis, the exhibit features designers Jamie Rolland-Hill, Julia Wakeford, Luann Bear (Ms. Muscogee Nation Royalty), and photographers Jave Bjorkman, Jessica Whitely, and Matt Odom. Designs are modeled by Harmony Apel, Jamie Rolland-Hill, and Jariah Eyachabbe.

The public is invited to attend a FREE opening reception during November First Friday. Details below:

Friday, November 7

5:30–7:00 PM | Wesleyan Leadership Lab, 522 Cherry Street

Artist talk at 6:00 PM | Light refreshments provided

Following the reception, guests will walk down Second Street Lane to view the illuminated photography and then gather in the Poplar Street median for the Urban Runway Show as part of Macon Fashion Week.

This exhibition will remain on public display in downtown Macon through October 2026.



About NewTown Macon

We are an independent nonprofit that focuses on economic development and revitalizing Downtown Macon. We make it safe and beautiful and fun and affordable. And we keep it local. We are located at 555 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201 and can be reached at (478) 722-9909. For more information, please visit newtownmacon.com.

About Bright City

Launched in 2019, Bright City is a major public art experience that brings light & photography to Macon’s unique alleyways, featuring work by local and national photographers. The series is presented in partnership with Dashboard and NewTown Macon.