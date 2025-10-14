Little Carnegie of the South, 1962 Forsyth Street, Macon, Georgia, is a non-profit concert hall and art gallery, celebrating 25 years in 2026. Louise Barfield is the Founder and Director.

My vision for Little Carnegie of the South is inspired by the realization that all artists of every creative expression should have the opportunity to share their talents with those who appreciate, encourage, and support them. Many people with outstanding performing and artistic abilities may not be heard or their works of art seen. A performance or exhibit at Little Carnegie of the South may never launch a career, but it could help keep alive that special passion an artist feels, while giving me great pleasure to present to you those deserving of your attention. Maybe a spark in their soul will touch yours and all of our lives will be blessed because of our time here together. MY MUSIC PHILOSOPHY: I believe in the spiritual power of music. The conscious creative force is reflected by the most transparent and creative minds of mankind. The great melodies of the universe are captured in a language which is revealed to the most extraordinary and receptive beings on earth. The impact of this gift has the power to inspire and lift the human race to heights beyond hate, war, and destructive emotions which cause unendurable agony and loss. The beauty of sound can lessen a sufferer's pain, brighten a light faded by disappointment, and bring joy to the lonely and alone.The thinker can realize that the same perfect law that unfolds itself in the beauty of the Arts is the same limitless energy that can heal the willing heart. To me, great music is one of the highest expressions of God on earth. It has been worth my life. EDUCATING STUDENTS: At Little Carnegie of the South, piano students of all ages and levels learn how to express the deep musical emotions in the compositions of the most brilliant composers in the world. Technical assurance is achieved through the practice of scales, arpeggios, and individual finger and octave exercises. Students learn to appreciate the lifelong value of music, relate to the lives of the famous composers, sight-read music they have never seen, and understand the theory of composition. Special emphasis for advanced students is applied to concert stage performance, overcoming stage fright, college, conservatory, university entrance exams, teaching position interviews, national and international piano competitions, concert management representation, and study abroad auditions which can lead to important professional opportunities and unforgettable memories. Also offered is Camp Carnegie for children and Music Masters appreciation classes for adults. Lesson prices vary. All charges for lessons depend on how many children from the same family take lessons, how often they take, the length of time they have available for lessons, if full scholarships or partial scholarships are available, and the financial situation of each individual. These details are discussed when I am contacted by the parents or persons interested in lessons. BIOGRAPHY: Louise Barfield is an international concert pianist, a diploma and Master of Music degree graduate from The Juilliard School in New York City, and twice a Fullbright Scholar to Rome, Italy. Among her many concerts, she has performed at Castel Saint'Angelo in Rome, Italy, as Cultural Ambassador to Brazil, and Carnegie Recital Hall in New York City. She is the Founder and Director of Little Carnegie of the South, a non-profit concert hall and art gallery in Macon, Georgia and author of her upcoming autobiography, Child of Passion, The Life and Courage of Concert Pianist, Louise Barfield.