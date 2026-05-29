Perspectives On Saint Phoebe of the Gen-Z Arcana

The Witness

When someone asks you if you had fun at a Phoebe Bridgers show, the answer is undoubtedly yes. But it is the sort of “yes” that implies you were as likely to see someone crying as smiling. Bridgers delivered with stripped down renderings of her cult classics, and the crowd was there for it, if reverentially so.

At times it seemed they thought they were being taken to church. Maybe a solemn crowd for those more seasoned among us, but Saint Phoebe of the Gen-Z Arcana gave her followers what they wanted. And did you hear that Phoebe Bridgers played The Capitol Theater?

Brantley Nicholson, Professor of Spanish and Latin American Studies

The Catalyst

Many who work at The Capitol and The Grand have been keeping the music scene afloat in Macon for decades. This is not a group of people who sit around and twiddle their thumbs. When something this exciting came their way, they sprang into action. Many of us have only been working together for 3-6 months. To pull off a show like this very early on in Mercer’s management of Robins Financial Capitol Theatre was not a small feat.

The deep production experience and strong relationships we bring from being a part of a local nonprofit like Mercer University came together at the right moments to pull off something big. I don’t think any other organization in town would have handled this quite like we did – a testament to the leadership of Hubble Beasley, our Operations Director who has had expert command over The Capitol from a decade plus of experience, along with technical director Patrick Hamilton, ticketing director Chas Pridgen, team lead Angie Wilson, and all of our staff.

The process of communicating with fans about the line management and securing a wristband was the first hurdle, because we hoped for fans to have as positive of an experience as possible. We wanted this to feel like a magical moment.

Later in the evening, getting hundreds of fans to complete their ticket transactions, through a security screening, getting electronic devices in Yondr pouches, and then to stake out seating spots within a smaller venue was a daunting challenge for us in two hours… but we did it in 90 minutes, which is a great testament to our staff. That equated to more than six people being processed into the venue per minute. When I heard Phoebe on stage, starting the show exactly on time with an excited cheer coming from a full house, it definitely represented crossing a big finish line for us.

Julia Morrison, Associate Executive Director of The Piedmont Grand Opera House

The Connector

With wristbands secured but adrenaline still soaring, hundreds of attendees anxiously awaited their turn to step inside the Capitol Theatre. I had spent the morning lining Downtown Macon’s Streets with posters, the concert’s only form of promotion. My next task – covering the event for social media and editorial – required a creative approach, with no phones, cameras, pens, or paper permitted during the performance.

Moving against the momentum of the line wrapping from Second Street down Cherry and around the corner onto Third, I chose people to interview purely based on “vibes.” Despite having traveled from all across Georgia, with different backgrounds and stories, the responses shared two common threads: Phoebe Bridgers is a healing force, both for listeners navigating their most intimate and painful moments, and for the music industry itself. Her strategy for the pop-up shows, playing small, local venues, feels like a direct rebellion against the predatory powers that exploit artists and audiences alike.

Placing my phone into its Yondr pouch upon entering the venue offered its own unexpected sense of healing… like an anxious dog released from its kennel, sprinting freely into an open field.

Sarah Leonardo, Founder of Root Bound Media

The Curious

Any wordsmith artist who delivers a surprise show on a Saturday in one of our beloved historic theaters, promoted with posters, designed simply and printed in black ink on a copy machine, and posted on our downtown window fronts when we’re all just waiting to feel something… is worthy of our attention, in my book.

If you stand in line for Disney, well, this was Macon’s Disney moment for all 500-something of us.

The sold-out room sat, while my concert mates and I stood in the very last row of the balcony, wondering why the kids wouldn’t stand. I now think they were in awe, moved, and more present since phones, pens, and paper were prohibited, hanging on every riff and pure vocal verse she delivered alongside her two supporting musicians, Christian Lee Hutson and Nick White.

Any artist who seemingly heals (check the socials) that many people en masse is a kind of revival it seems the audience needed. Phoebe held us in captivity, and we all obliged. Though I did rejoice when the moody, mesmerized room stood when she told us to, doing whatever she wants, as the room sang in praise “I gotta go,” during “I Know the End.”

If it sounds simple like those posters, it was anything but.

Susannah Maddux, Publisher & Editor in Chief of Macon Magazine